Mousterian Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries Sign Engineering Contract for the Partnership's First Floating Data Center Deployment in the United States

Agreement launches joint engineering of purpose-built, moored floating data centers for the U.S. market, each facility delivering 50 MW of critical IT capacity — advancing the parties' April 2026 MOU from framework to execution

DALLAS and SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mousterian Corporation, Inc. ("M3"), a developer of water-adjacent data center infrastructure, and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ("SHI"), one of the world's largest shipbuilders and maritime engineering firms, today announced the signing of an engineering contract for the parties' first moored floating data center ("FDC") deployment in the United States, the priority project advanced under their strategic cooperation. The agreement was executed at a signing ceremony held on July 22, 2026.

Under the engineering contract, M3 and SHI will jointly perform the basic design, detailed engineering, and production design for purpose-built moored FDC units, each delivering 50 megawatts ("MW") of critical IT capacity, planned for deployment in Texas and other key U.S. markets. The engineering program establishes the technical baseline for a definitive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction ("EPC") contract, which the parties intend to execute upon or prior to completion of the engineering works. The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is expected to serve as classification society for the project.

The data center design emphasizes sustainability and environmental sensitivity alongside speed of delivery. Each facility employs bulk non-evaporative cooling that consumes no potable water and returns zero process discharge to the surrounding waterway; and supports facility-scale, high-density, liquid-cooled AI compute at a very low power usage effectiveness (PUE). Because the design eliminates the air-cooled chillers and fans that dominate conventional data centers, each facility also operates with a minimal noise profile — a meaningful reduction in noise pollution for surrounding communities.

The contract marks the first definitive project agreement under the strategic cooperation framework announced by M3 and SHI in April 2026 and moves the partnership from framework to execution on its priority project. The pilot deployment is designed to demonstrate that purpose-built floating data centers, sited adjacent to existing power generation assets, can materially compress delivery timelines for hyperscale and AI compute by unlocking generation capacity beyond the reach of conventional land-based sites.

"Signing this engineering contract transitions our partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries from intent to execution and gives us a clear path to scaling factory-built critical IT capacity for AI-class facilities," said Min Suh, Chief Executive Officer of Mousterian Corporation. "We are jointly engineering the first mission-critical data center of its class to be fabricated off-site to shipyard standards. Because the facility is built in a shipyard, fabrication advances in parallel with sitework rather than after it — a schedule and scale that conventional delivery methods cannot match. And by siting these facilities alongside existing stranded baseload generation and maritime infrastructure, we reach power that land-based development cannot."

"Floating data centers are a natural extension of the engineering, fabrication, and project delivery capabilities we have built over five decades in offshore and maritime construction," said Sung-an Choi, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung Heavy Industries. "Together with Mousterian, we intend to deliver floating data centers with the same rigor, quality, and schedule certainty that define our maritime track record."

The engineering works build on M3's broader development platform across site origination, power partnerships, data center design, capital formation, and tenant relationships, and on SHI's engineering, fabrication, and delivery capabilities for floating maritime assets at scale.

About Mousterian Corporation, Inc.

Mousterian Corporation ("M3") is a developer of water-adjacent data center infrastructure. The company's platform pairs proprietary floating data center designs with development, power pipeline, capital formation, and tenant relationships across the hyperscale and AI compute sectors. M3's leadership includes the team behind the world's first operational floating data center and senior executives drawn from data center design, delivery, operations, infrastructure policy, and capital markets. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mousterian.com.

About Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ("SHI"), founded in 1974 and headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, is one of the world's largest shipbuilders and a leader in offshore and maritime engineering. SHI designs and delivers a broad range of vessels and floating offshore assets, including LNG carriers, drillships, FPSOs, and floating production platforms, for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungshi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the parties' engineering cooperation, the intended execution of a definitive EPC contract, and the future development of floating data center projects, including the parties' first deployment in the United States. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The parties undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Mousterian Corporation, Inc.

Min Suh, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Seunghyun Lee, Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Mousterian Corporation