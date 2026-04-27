Mousterian Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries Sign MOU to Deliver Floating Data Centers in the United States

Strategic partnership pairs Mousterian Corporation's floating data center experience with Samsung Heavy Industries' maritime engineering and shipbuilding scale to meet hyperscale and AI compute demand

DALLAS and SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mousterian Corporation, Inc. ("M3"), a developer of floating and water-adjacent data center infrastructure, and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ("SHI"), one of the world's largest shipbuilders and maritime engineering firms, today announced a strategic cooperation to jointly develop and deliver institutional-grade floating data center ("FDC") projects worldwide.

Ahn Young-kyu, head of Samsung Heavy Industries' Technology Development Division, left, and Min Suh, Mousterian Corporation Chief Executive Officer

Under the cooperation, M3 will lead development, site origination, tenant sourcing, and project delivery, while SHI will contribute its engineering, fabrication, and delivery capabilities for floating maritime assets at scale. The parties intend to advance a portfolio of FDC developments across multiple jurisdictions.

The cooperation reflects a shared view that purpose-built floating data centers — sited adjacent to existing power generation assets — can materially compress development timelines for hyperscale and AI compute capacity by unlocking stranded generation capacity beyond the reach of conventional land-based sites.

"Bringing a partner of Samsung Heavy Industries' caliber alongside our development platform validates the institutional viability of the floating data center asset class," said Min Suh, Chief Executive Officer of Mousterian Corporation. "SHI's shipbuilding scale, balance sheet, and engineering depth, paired with M3's high performance floating data centers, customer relationships, capital markets access, and power pipeline, gives customers a highly credible and de-risked path to gigawatt-scale delivery on timelines that conventional approaches simply cannot match."

"FDC represents a new business model that extends shipbuilding capabilities into the digital infrastructure sector," said Young-kyu Ahn, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Samsung Heavy Industries. "Combined with eco-friendly energy solutions, it will set new standards in the global data market and serve as a key driver of future growth."

The cooperation builds on M3's broader strategic relationships across the maritime, financing, and sovereign infrastructure ecosystem, and is intended to position the partnership as a leading global platform for purpose-built floating data center delivery.

About Mousterian Corporation, Inc.

Mousterian Corporation ("M3") is a developer of floating and water-adjacent data center infrastructure. The company's platform pairs proprietary floating data center designs with development, power pipeline, capital formation, and tenant relationships across the hyperscale and AI compute sectors. M3's leadership team includes the team behind the world's first operational floating data center and senior executives drawn from data center operations, infrastructure policy, and capital markets. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mousterian.com.

About Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ("SHI"), founded in 1974 and headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, is one of the world's largest shipbuilders and a leader in offshore and maritime engineering. SHI designs and delivers a broad range of vessels and floating offshore assets, including LNG carriers, drillships, FPSOs, and floating production platforms, for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungshi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the parties' intended cooperation and the future development of floating data center projects. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The parties undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Mousterian Corporation, Inc.

Min Suh, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Seunghyun Lee, Director

shyun80.[email protected]

SOURCE Mousterian Corporation