Movable Ink Launches Programmatic CRM With AI Agents for Personalized Content Creation and Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the AI-powered personalized content platform, today announced Programmatic CRM, a new set of AI and Agentic capabilities that improve marketers' ability to design and deliver real-time, personalized customer experiences across email, mobile, and web.

The launch expands Movable Ink Studio and Da Vinci with innovations that help brands scale dynamic content creation, streamline campaign production, and optimize engagement across channels.

"The future of marketing isn't marketers building more campaigns. It's marketers building and managing systems that make millions of decisions automatically," said Movable Ink's CEO Adam Stambleck. "Campaigns will give way to always-on decisioning, segments will give way to individuals, and manual workflows will give way to marketers working with AI agents. Programmatic advertising transformed paid media; Programmatic CRM brings that same model to owned channels, helping marketers move from managing campaigns to managing intelligent systems that continuously learn and optimize outcomes."

Da Vinci Mobile Extends AI Decisioning Beyond Email

Building on Movable Ink's programmatic approach to email, Da Vinci Mobile extends Movable Ink's AI decisioning to SMS and push notifications, enabling marketers to optimize mobile content using email engagement insights and AI model learnings.

Marketers can quickly adapt existing email creatives for mobile channels without additional production overhead while maintaining unified workflows, reporting, and analytics across campaigns.

Studio Designer Assistant Simplifies AI Personalization

The new Studio Designer Assistant uses conversational AI to help marketers create custom properties and dynamic text without technical expertise. Movable Ink has also taken a programmatic approach to rendering real-time content. Now, we are making this easier than ever with no-code with the Designer Assistant.

Using natural language prompts, teams can generate AI-powered properties that support personalized creative variations directly within campaign workflows, reducing production bottlenecks and accelerating deployment.

Introducing Studio Web: Personalized Web Experiences Powered by Real-Time Data

Movable Ink is aiming to bring the programmatic CRM approach to all owned channels, including Studio Web, enabling marketers to transform customer data into tailored web experiences across landing pages, banners, tiles, modules, and interstitials.

Brands can now recreate high-performing email and mobile personalization tactics within inbound web experiences, including countdown timers, weather-triggered content, live polls, scratch-offs, personalized imagery, store locators, loyalty progress indicators, and behavioral product grids.

Studio Web integrates with leading platforms, including Adobe, Sitecore, WordPress, and more.

With Programmatic CRM, Movable Ink continues to advance enterprise AI personalization, helping brands deliver more connected, relevant customer experiences at scale.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow, and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with 600 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, and Australia.

Learn more at movableink.com.

SOURCE Movable Ink