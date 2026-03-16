Movable Ink Appoints Adam Stambleck as CEO

Founder Vivek Sharma Becomes Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leader in AI-powered personalization, today announced that Adam Stambleck has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Founder Vivek Sharma will transition from CEO to Executive Chairman and remain a member of the company's board.

This announcement marks Movable Ink's CEO transition from founder Vivek Sharma to long-time company leader Adam Stambleck as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Movable Ink is a leading marketing technology company founded in 2010 that helps brands deliver personalized marketing experiences using real-time data and artificial intelligence. The platform is used by more than 500 global brands, including Audible, United Airlines, Hibbett, Intuit TurboTax, Lenovo, Ulta Beauty, the NFL, and more.

The leadership transition comes as Movable Ink enters its next phase of growth in partnership with its new investors at STG. The company is growing robustly, with strong profitability and high net retention, and continues to expand its platform for AI-powered marketing experiences.

Stambleck has been a senior leader at Movable Ink for more than 12 years and most recently served as President, overseeing the company's global go-to-market organization, including client experience, sales, partnerships, marketing, and strategy.

"Starting Movable Ink 15 years ago with nothing more than curiosity and conviction has been the journey of a lifetime," said Vivek Sharma, Executive Chairman of Movable Ink. "Adam has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, our product and scaling the company over the past decade. He deeply understands our customers, our technology, and our culture, and I'm confident he's the right leader to guide Movable Ink into its next chapter. I'm incredibly proud of the company we've built and excited to remain closely involved as we continue pushing the boundaries of what marketing technology can do."

Stambleck joined Movable Ink in 2013, when the company had under 15 employees. During his tenure, he has helped build the company's customer-focused operating model and scale its enterprise go-to-market strategy, contributing to rapid growth and expansion across global markets.

"Movable Ink is in an incredibly strong position having been really early in the AI space, with an exceptional team, trusted client relationships, and an ambitious roadmap ahead," said Adam Stambleck, CEO of Movable Ink. "I've had the privilege of working closely with many of our customers and partners over the past decade, and their creativity and ambition constantly push us to innovate. I'm excited to lead the company as we continue building the future of marketing together."

As Executive Chairman, Sharma will remain actively involved in shaping the company's long-term product vision and in supporting strategic initiatives, including continued development and investment in AI-driven marketing technology.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with 500 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, and Australia.

Learn more at movableink.com.

SOURCE Movable Ink