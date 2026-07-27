RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is moving a piano something homeowners can handle themselves, or is it a job best left to experts? According to a HelloNation article, Moving Expert Don Hemmings of ParTime Movers LLC in Richmond explains why hiring professional piano movers is often essential for safety, precision, and piano protection. The article explores what makes piano moving uniquely challenging and how specialized tools and training make all the difference.

Don Hemmings, COO Speed Speed

Piano moving requires far more than strength. As the HelloNation article details, even small upright pianos can weigh 400 to 500 pounds, while grand pianos can exceed 1,000 pounds. That weight is not evenly distributed, which makes balancing and lifting difficult. Attempting to move such an object without proper moving equipment can result in damage to the instrument, property, or even personal injury. Professional piano movers are trained to handle this imbalance carefully, ensuring that the piano remains level and secure during every step of the process.

Before moving begins, the piano must be prepared correctly. Hemmings explains that movers first wrap the piano in thick blankets or padding to protect corners, pedals, and edges. For grand or baby grand pianos, preparation is even more involved. The HelloNation article notes that professionals remove the lid, legs, and pedals, then secure them to a padded piano board made for that specific model. This piano board stabilizes the instrument and allows movers to guide it safely through hallways or doorways without strain or tilting. These careful steps show how moving a piano safely depends on both experience and the right equipment.

Professional piano movers rely on specialized tools that ordinary movers rarely use. According to the article, items like piano dollies, heavy-duty straps, and skid boards are essential for balancing weight and preventing damage. Movers also plan the route in advance, measuring every doorway, stairwell, and hallway to confirm clearance. When stairs or tight corners are involved, additional crew members may be assigned to maintain control. Hemmings emphasizes that attention to detail during route planning prevents unnecessary risk and ensures that both the piano and the home remain unharmed.

Communication between homeowners and movers is another major factor in piano transport. The HelloNation article recommends discussing the instrument's type, size, and placement in both homes before the move begins. This helps movers determine what moving equipment will be needed and how many people should be involved. If a moving company does not mention using a piano dolly or piano board, that's a sign they may not have the specialized tools required for the job. A professional piano mover will always explain the plan in detail before lifting a single note.

Transporting a piano also requires care during travel. Trucks used for piano moving are often equipped with air ride suspension systems that reduce vibration and shock. Movers secure the piano firmly to prevent sliding or tipping while in motion. Once delivered, the piano should rest for a day or two before tuning. Hemmings explains that changes in temperature and humidity can temporarily affect the instrument's sound and internal tension, which is why patience after piano transport is just as important as care during it.

The HelloNation article warns against attempting to move a piano without help from professionals. Even minor missteps can cause serious harm to the instrument's structure or finish. Homeowners who try to handle the job themselves often underestimate how difficult it is to move a piano safely, especially through narrow spaces or up stairs. In many cases, the cost of repairing damage from a failed self-move far exceeds the cost of hiring professional piano movers in the first place.

Hiring professionals for piano moving isn't just about convenience—it's about preserving something irreplaceable. A piano holds both financial and emotional value, and its intricate internal mechanisms require precise handling. Hemmings notes that trained movers combine strength, balance, and specialized equipment to protect both the piano and the property around it. Their experience allows them to make an extremely difficult task look effortless.

Ultimately, moving a piano safely depends on the expertise of those who understand the instrument inside and out. From using the right piano board and piano dolly to preparing the route and securing proper transport, every detail matters. The HelloNation article concludes that trusting professional piano movers is the most reliable way to protect one of the most valuable items in your home. When done correctly, the move preserves not just the piano's structure but also the memories and music it holds.

Do You Really Need Professional Piano Movers? features insights from Don Hemmings, Moving Expert of Richmond, VA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation