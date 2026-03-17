MPLX LP 2025 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

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MPLX LP

Mar 17, 2026, 07:00 ET

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company's 2025 investor tax packages are now available on its website, www.mplx.com. Investors may select the "Investor Data" link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/mplx

Additionally, MPLX plans to mail tax packages beginning March 23, 2026. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, can be addressed by calling 1-800-232-0011 (toll free).

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations
Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE MPLX LP

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