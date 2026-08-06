Mr Gatti's Pizza Announces Full Ownership Transition as CEO Jim Phillips Retires

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the fast-growing pizza and family entertainment brand, announced today that entrepreneur and longtime franchisee G. Brint Ryan has acquired the remaining ownership interest in the company, becoming the primary owner of the Mr Gatti's brand. The announcement also marks the beginning of CEO Jim Phillips' planned retirement following more than a decade leading the company's transformation and growth.

Ryan first became a co-owner of Mr Gatti's in December 2025. With the completion of this transaction, he assumes primary ownership of the franchisor and will oversee the company's continued expansion. Phillips will remain CEO through the transition period, with a new chief executive officer to be announced at a later date.

"Leading Mr Gatti's over the past 11 years has been one of the great privileges of my career," said Phillips. "Together with our franchisees and leadership team, we've strengthened every part of this business, from operations and financial performance to brand consistency and franchisee support. Most importantly, we've built a culture centered on partnership and long-term success. I could not be more confident in Brint's leadership or more excited about the future of this incredible brand."

Since acquiring Mr Gatti's in 2015, Phillips has led a significant turnaround and period of sustained growth for the 60-year-old brand. During his tenure, the company increased its restaurant footprint by 50%, expanded from three states to 12, nearly doubled systemwide revenue over the past five years and strengthened the company's financial performance while navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and broader economic uncertainty.

Under Phillips' leadership, Mr Gatti's also modernized its franchise system by standardizing franchise agreements, strengthening franchisee support, rebuilding the marketing fund to benefit the entire system, introducing proprietary retail products and reviving the brand's original recipes and food-first philosophy. The company also restored annual franchise conventions, refined its branding and store formats and fostered stronger collaboration across the franchise system.

"Jim has led one of the most impressive transformations in our brand's history," said Ryan. "His leadership established a strong financial foundation, built an outstanding executive team and created a culture that puts franchisees first. My wife Amanda and I are honored to carry that legacy forward as we invest in the continued growth of Mr Gatti's. We remain committed to supporting our franchisees and positioning the company for long-term success."

Ryan, founder and chairman of Dallas-based Ryan, LLC, has been a Mr Gatti's franchisee for years before investing in the franchisor. Since becoming co-owner, he has worked alongside Phillips to strengthen the company's financial position and position the brand for its next phase of growth.

With more than 200 locations open or in development across Texas and the Southeastern United States, Mr Gatti's continues to expand its family-focused brand while serving pizza, wings and shareable favorites at an everyday value.

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Mr Gatti's Pizza has received several industry awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News 100 Under 100 in 2024 and 2025, Technomic Top 500, Pizza Marketplace Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2024 and 2025, ranked No. 8 on the Global Franchise Power List in 2024, and named a Top Brand by Franchise Times Top 400 in 2024. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

SOURCE Mr Gatti's Pizza