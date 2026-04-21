Mr. Gatti's Pizza Reopens Walmart Locations Across Texas and Oklahoma with Upgraded Dining and Games

New buffet sections and interactive gaming areas invite families to eat, play and celebrate at grand re-opening events starting April 9

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the fast-growing pizza and family entertainment brand, is celebrating the grand re-opening of five Walmart locations across Texas and Oklahoma with revamped dining and entertainment spaces. The upgraded stores will feature expanded buffet sections and new gaming areas, offering customers more ways to eat and play.

The first four Walmart locations were scheduled to reopen in early April, with the Hudson Oaks store set for May. Each location hosted a grand opening event at 11 a.m. on each reopening day. Grand opening celebrations will include photo and video opportunities, menu samplings and interactive games.

The schedule is as follows:

Hickory Creek: Closed April 6-8, reopened April 9 with grand opening April 9 at 11 a.m.

Kilgore: Closed April 7-9, reopened April 10 with grand opening April 10 at 11 a.m.

Norman: Closed April 8-10, reopened April 11 with grand opening April 16 at 11 a.m.

Muskogee: Closed April 9-11, reopened April 12 with grand opening April 17 at 11 a.m.

Hudson Oaks: Closed May 3-7, reopening May 8 with grand opening May 8 at 11 a.m.

With these improvements, Mr. Gatti's Pizza aims to set a new standard for dining inside Walmart stores. Customers visiting the upgraded locations can enjoy freshly prepared pizzas, expanded buffet offerings and entertainment options suitable for all ages.

"Our goal is to provide more than just pizza," said Travis Smith, executive vice president of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We want families and friends to enjoy a complete dining and entertainment experience. These Walmart locations now offer a place to eat, play and create memories."

The remodels are part of Mr. Gatti's broader effort to enhance its presence in key markets. The brand-level initiative is designed to strengthen connections with local communities while delivering an upgraded in-store experience.

With more than 230 locations open or in development across Texas and the Southeastern United States, Mr Gatti's continues to expand its family-focused brand while serving pizza, wings and shareable favorites at an everyday value.

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities visit, https://gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza



Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Mr Gatti's Pizza has received several industry awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News 100 Under 100 in 2024 and 2025, Technomic Top 500, Pizza Marketplace Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2024 and 2025, ranked No. 8 on the Global Franchise Power List in 2024, and named a Top Brand by Franchise Times Top 400 in 2024. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across more than 234 active and forthcoming locations in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

SOURCE Mr Gatti's Pizza