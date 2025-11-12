"MR LYAN'S TASTE TRIPS" RETURNS WITH EPISODE 4: MEXICO, FEATURING TEREMANA® TEQUILA

Following explorations of some leading food and drink destinations around the world, including Scotland, Japan and London, the fourth episode – premiering Nov. 12 – sees Ryan head to Mexico, a country close to his heart and home to many of his closest friends. Focusing on Mexico City, Guadalajara, and the surrounding Tequila region, "Mr Lyan's Taste Trips" episode 4 delves into how heritage, pride, and innovation continue to shape the country's future.

Central to the new episode is Ryan's visit to Destilería Teremana® de Agave, a multi-generational, family-run distillery in Jalisco's Jesús María region – the exclusive home of Teremana, which is the only tequila produced there. It is also one of the few distilleries owned and operated entirely by the brand itself. Guided by Global Brand Ambassador Alan Ruesga-Pelayo, Ryan discovers the meticulous care and tradition behind the hugely successful brand; learning how age-old, small-batch tequila-making methods are preserved here – from the use of small copper pot stills, to the deep care and respect shown to the jimadores who tend the fields. As he joins them to harvest agave, Ryan experiences firsthand the craftsmanship, community, and pride that shape every bottle of tequila made there. He also learns about the brand's guiding principle of Mana, which champions good energy, bringing people together, fostering connection and community, making others feel seen and welcome, and always doing the right thing.

"Welcoming Ryan to our distillery in the highlands of Jalisco truly meant a lot to me," says Global Brand Ambassador Alan Ruesga-Pelayo. "Not just because of who he is, but because of what it allowed us to share. Walking him through our process — from the brick ovens to the copper stills, and spending time out in the fields with the jimadores — gave us a chance to show not just how we make tequila, but why we do it the way we do. For me, that's what Mana looks like in real life: showing up with care, with energy, and with deep respect for our land, our people, and our purpose. To share that with someone like Ryan — someone who truly understands the soul of hospitality — was a powerful moment."

Blending Mexico's rich history with its modern energy, Ryan explores the country's culinary traditions and evolving identity—from agave bars and bustling markets to the backstreets of Mexico City, visiting:

El Gallo Altanero, an agave bar and shrine to Mexico's agave culture, located in an old house above a café in Guadalajara's old town.

an agave bar and shrine to Mexico's agave culture, located in an old house above a café in Guadalajara's old town. Mercado San Juan de Dios, Latin America's largest covered market, where El Gallo Altanero co-founder Alejandra De Aguinaga introduces Ryan to local flavors and agua frescas.

Latin America's largest covered market, where El Gallo Altanero co-founder Alejandra De Aguinaga introduces Ryan to local flavors and agua frescas. Fantasma, a tiny wine bar where guests spill out onto the streets of Mexico City, kicking off Ryan's exploration into the local nightlife scene.

a tiny wine bar where guests spill out onto the streets of Mexico City, kicking off Ryan's exploration into the local nightlife scene. Orinoco, a lively canteen-style taquería serving Mexico's favorite tacos.

a lively canteen-style taquería serving Mexico's favorite tacos. Tlecan, one of the world's top cocktail bars, ranked No. 20 in 50 Best Bars 2024.

one of the world's top cocktail bars, ranked No. 20 in 50 Best Bars 2024. Salón de Agave, a tasting room packed full of agave spirits, where conversation explores the modern agave scene with founder Sofía Barrera, and Agave Educator Mateo Leal.

a tasting room packed full of agave spirits, where conversation explores the modern agave scene with founder Sofía Barrera, and Agave Educator Mateo Leal. Arca Tierra, a regenerative farm in Xochimilco's floating gardens, co-founded by Pablo Usobiaga, connecting ancient agriculture with Mexico City's restaurant scene.

The episode culminates on the grounds of Arca Tierra, where Ryan crafts a signature cocktail using ingredients gathered along the way. The result is the Mana Negroni, an aperitivo that captures the vibrancy and sense of community that define Mexico, made with Teremana® Reposado, red Italian bitter, and housemade beetroot vermouth.

"Mexico is a country of contrasts and surprises," says series host Ryan Chetiyawardana. "From the colourful streets of Guadalajara to the agave fields of Jalisco, and the lively bars of Mexico City, every place I visited revealed something unique about the people, their heritage, and the ingredients that shape their cuisine and culture. Visiting the Teremana distillery brought all of that together — the pride, the tradition, and the care that defines Mexico's craft. For me, this episode was about discovery — joining jimadores in the fields, tasting agua frescas, and experiencing the energy of a mariachi band at El Gallo Altanero. It's a country that balances history and innovation in every sip and bite, and I wanted to capture that spirit for viewers as they journey with me through Mexico."

"Mr Lyan's Taste Trips" is produced by Mr Lyan Studio, in partnership with reachTV and INK. It is broadcast in the US on reachTV, and available worldwide on the series' YouTube and Instagram channels. For more information on Teremana® or to find a retailer near you, please visit teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana .

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

About Ryan Chetiyawardana (Mr Lyan)

Globally celebrated for his pioneering approach to sustainability, flavor and hospitality storytelling, Ryan Chetiyawardana has transformed the international drinks scene. From opening White Lyan in Hoxton in 2013 (one of the first no-perishables cocktail bars) to founding award-winning venues including Dandelyan, Lyaness, Super Lyan, Seed Library, Cub and Super Lyan (Amsterdam), Ryan continues to push the boundaries of modern hospitality.

About ReachTV

reachTV is the leading US-based airport television network, broadcasting premium original programming and content from top creators and partners.

About INK

Ink is a global travel media production house, producing award-winning branded content, film, and series that connect audiences to the culture of destinations around the world.

