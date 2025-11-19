At the heart of Teremana® is the belief that good energy is contagious; one act of generosity creates a ripple that brings people together. This holiday season, the brand is inviting fans to raise a glass and pass the Mana forward by treating a friend or loved one to a Teremana cocktail or bottle. Through December 31, whether celebrating out or staying in, tequila lovers can enjoy $10 back with the purchase of two Teremana® cocktails or any two bottles – a simple way to spark connection and share good company. And because good energy creates more good energy, every redemption will trigger the next ripple: Teremana® will donate $1 for every redemption, contributing a total of $100,000 to Another Round, Another Rally, the nonprofit dedicated to helping hospitality workers. It's about bringing people together and doing the right thing, including giving back.

The campaign offers a fresh way for people to share the Mana throughout the season – a philosophy central to the Teremana® brand, which champions good energy, connection, and community. Whether sharing drinks with friends while supporting the local hospitality industry or shaking up inventive Teremana® cocktails at home, "Share a Drink, Share the Mana" provides a meaningful way to come together.

"The holidays are a time to come together, celebrate the moments that matter, and recognise the people who make those moments possible," says Teremana® CEO, Richard Black. "With 'Share a Drink, Share the Mana,' we wanted to create a simple, uplifting way for fans to enjoy great Teremana® cocktails while also giving back to the hospitality community that works so hard throughout the year. Whether you're mixing a drink at home or visiting your favourite local bar, this campaign is about fostering connection and sharing a little extra Mana this season."

Teremana® is also spreading the holiday spirit with a special gift pack, featuring a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Reposado and a premium copper cocktail shaker – the ideal gift for the seasoned host who has it all or the aspiring at-home bartender. Complete with the brand's curated selection of holiday cocktail recipes available online, including festive classics like the Pomegranate Margarita, the kit makes it easy to craft delicious Teremana® cocktails for seasonal gatherings, cozy nights in, and everything in between. It's an essential addition to any bar cart.

The Teremana® Tequila gift pack is now available for purchase online. To find a retailer near you, please visit teremana.com . Fans can participate in "Share a Drink, Share the Mana" at participating restaurants, bars and liquor stores. For more information visit Teremana online and follow on social media @teremana .

TEREMANA® POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ oz Teremana® Reposado

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Cinnamon Syrup

Pinch of Salt

Cinnamon Stick & Rosemary Sprig

PREPARATION

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake until chilled.

Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

