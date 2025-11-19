SHARE A DRINK, SHARE THE MANA

News provided by

Teremana Tequila

Nov 19, 2025, 11:15 ET

Teremana® Tequila Invites Fans to Spread Good Energy This Holiday Season with Festive Give-Back Campaign and New Cocktail Shaker Gift Pack

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana®, the premium small-batch tequila brand from Dwayne Johnson, announces the launch of "Share a Drink, Share the Mana" – a new campaign inspiring people to come together and celebrate the spirit of connection over delicious Teremana® cocktails this holiday season.

At the heart of Teremana® is the belief that good energy is contagious; one act of generosity creates a ripple that brings people together. This holiday season, the brand is inviting fans to raise a glass and pass the Mana forward by treating a friend or loved one to a Teremana cocktail or bottle. Through December 31, whether celebrating out or staying in, tequila lovers can enjoy $10 back with the purchase of two Teremana® cocktails or any two bottles – a simple way to spark connection and share good company. And because good energy creates more good energy, every redemption will trigger the next ripple: Teremana® will donate $1 for every redemption, contributing a total of $100,000 to Another Round, Another Rally, the nonprofit dedicated to helping hospitality workers. It's about bringing people together and doing the right thing, including giving back.

The campaign offers a fresh way for people to share the Mana throughout the season – a philosophy central to the Teremana® brand, which champions good energy, connection, and community. Whether sharing drinks with friends while supporting the local hospitality industry or shaking up inventive Teremana® cocktails at home, "Share a Drink, Share the Mana" provides a meaningful way to come together.

"The holidays are a time to come together, celebrate the moments that matter, and recognise the people who make those moments possible," says Teremana® CEO, Richard Black. "With 'Share a Drink, Share the Mana,' we wanted to create a simple, uplifting way for fans to enjoy great Teremana® cocktails while also giving back to the hospitality community that works so hard throughout the year. Whether you're mixing a drink at home or visiting your favourite local bar, this campaign is about fostering connection and sharing a little extra Mana this season."

Teremana® is also spreading the holiday spirit with a special gift pack, featuring a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Reposado and a premium copper cocktail shaker – the ideal gift for the seasoned host who has it all or the aspiring at-home bartender. Complete with the brand's curated selection of holiday cocktail recipes available online, including festive classics like the Pomegranate Margarita, the kit makes it easy to craft delicious Teremana® cocktails for seasonal gatherings, cozy nights in, and everything in between. It's an essential addition to any bar cart.

The Teremana® Tequila gift pack is now available for purchase online. To find a retailer near you, please visit teremana.com. Fans can participate in "Share a Drink, Share the Mana" at participating restaurants, bars and liquor stores. For more information visit Teremana online and follow on social media @teremana.

TEREMANA® POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 ½ oz Teremana® Reposado
  • 1 oz Pomegranate Juice
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Cinnamon Syrup
  • Pinch of Salt
  • Cinnamon Stick & Rosemary Sprig

PREPARATION

  • Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
  • Shake until chilled.
  • Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.
  • Garnish with a cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig.

About Teremana® Tequila
Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

SOURCE Teremana Tequila

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TEREMANA® TEQUILA TO EXPAND INTO MULTIPLE NEW INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

TEREMANA® TEQUILA TO EXPAND INTO MULTIPLE NEW INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Teremana® Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, will launch in multiple new international markets over the next year,...
113 STRANGERS, ONE TABLE: TEREMANA® TEQUILA LAUNCHES SHARE THE MANA, SHARE THE TABLE

113 STRANGERS, ONE TABLE: TEREMANA® TEQUILA LAUNCHES SHARE THE MANA, SHARE THE TABLE

Teremana® Tequila, the small-batch, premium tequila brand, has launched Share The Mana, Share The Table – a new initiative designed to prove that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Beverages

Beverages

Retail

Retail

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics