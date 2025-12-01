TEREMANA® TEQUILA AND GOLDBELLY TEAM UP TO BRING MORE DESSERT, MORE JOY AND MORE MANA THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

As part of the brand's Recipes for Real Mana campaign – which encourages people to celebrate the holidays their way, with good energy and connection – the Teremana x Goldbelly collaboration is designed to bring people together, from family feasts to cozy nights in and holiday parties with friends. Each kit features a beloved Goldbelly dish paired with expertly crafted Teremana® Tequila cocktail recipes. A 750ml bottle of Teremana® Tequila is included with every order, allowing fans to easily shake up simple, crowd-pleasing cocktails at home. At the core of the partnership is the spirit of Mana that defines Teremana® Tequila. Mana embodies good energy, bringing people together, fostering connection and community, and making others feel seen and welcome – which is complemented by Goldbelly's mission to bring joy through food anywhere nationwide. Each Teremana x Goldbelly pairing comes complete with step-by-step instructions to make effortless, delicious cocktails with a festive flavor. Whether preparing drinks solo or with friends, it's the perfect way to share good Mana throughout the season.

"The holidays are all about joy, nostalgia and bringing people together, and this collaboration with Teremana does exactly that," says Joe Ariel, Founder & CEO of Goldbelly. "Three iconic desserts, world-class tequila, and a whole lot of holiday magic shipped nationwide instantly turns any table, any gathering, any moment into a celebration."

Available on Goldbelly beginning December 1, the Boxes Include

Chef Rocky's legendary Brique French Toast – Dwayne Johnson's personal favorite and his most iconic signature cheat meal — created by his longtime chef. Designed to serve 4-6, this indulgent masterpiece is accompanied by a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Reposado, a copper shaker from Teremana's special holiday gift pack and a recipe card for the Mocha Espresso Martini pairing. Please note: cocktail ingredients for the Mocha Espresso Martini are not included. ($149.95 with free shipping).

– Dwayne Johnson's personal favorite and his most iconic signature cheat meal — created by his longtime chef. Designed to serve 4-6, this indulgent masterpiece is accompanied by a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Reposado, a copper shaker from Teremana's special holiday gift pack and a recipe card for the pairing. Please note: cocktail ingredients for the Mocha Espresso Martini are not included. ($149.95 with free shipping). Chef Carla Hall's signature Chocolate Chess Pie and Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookies – ideal for a group of 8–10 – are paired with a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Blanco, a copper shaker from Teremana's special holiday gift pack, and a recipe card for the Pomegranate Margarita cocktail. Please note: cocktail ingredients for the Pomegranate Margarita are not included. ($169.95 with free shipping).

and – ideal for a group of 8–10 – are paired with a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Blanco, a copper shaker from Teremana's special holiday gift pack, and a recipe card for the Pomegranate Margarita cocktail. Please note: cocktail ingredients for the Pomegranate Margarita are not included. ($169.95 with free shipping). Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's famed Olive Oil Cake – perfect for a group of 8–10 – includes a 750ml bottle of Teremana® Blanco and a recipe card for the Holiday Mule pairing. Please note: cocktail ingredients for The Holiday Mule are not included. ($129.95 with free shipping).

"Goldbelly has an incredible ability to deliver joy through food, and that made this partnership feel natural," says Teremana® Tequila CEO Richard Black. "With our holiday campaign Recipe for Real Mana, we wanted to give everyone an effortless way to elevate any holiday moment, from big family dinners to simple, personal gatherings. By combining iconic dishes with our award-winning tequila, we're helping people honor the season in a way that feels warm, generous and meaningful. It's all about creating holiday Mana moments worth remembering."

The Teremana® Tequila Goldbelly Boxes will be live on goldbelly.com starting December 1st. For more information or to find a retailer near you, please visit teremana.com. Follow the brands on social media @teremana and @goldbelly.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

About Goldbelly

Goldbelly is America's first platform for national food e-commerce. The company's mission is to connect people with their most loved foods, restaurants and experiences, no matter where they are. Goldbelly seeks out the most unique, creative and legendary foods and makers - from the country's top chefs and most iconic restaurants, to the most renowned bakeries, pizzerias, pitmasters and artisan shops. With an ever-expanding, curated selection of over 10,000 of the nation's best regional, small-batch foods, Goldbelly empowers restaurants and food makers by offering a platform for small local businesses to reach new customers outside of their local area. Learn more about us on goldbelly.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

