Engels Gualdani, Classic Car Expert, Details Record $1.975 Million Sale of 1971 440 Six-Pack

HILTON, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A numbers-matching 1971 Plymouth Cuda convertible with a rare 440 six-pack engine has sold for a record $1.975 million. Classic Car Expert Engels Gualdani, known in the industry as Mr. Muscle Car, brokered the deal between private collectors.

The vehicle at the center of the sale is a 1971 440 six-pack Cuda convertible with a four-speed manual transmission. It also has a numbers-matching engine, a detail collectors treat as essential to a car's value.

1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible - 440 SIX PACK - 4 Speed

The Cuda comes with its original build sheet, the factory document used to confirm a car's exact specifications. This kind of paperwork is central to how serious collectors judge authenticity.

The Cuda still carries its factory front and rear spoilers along with the signature shaker hood scoop. These features were optional in 1971 and rarely survive together on a single car.

Gualdani identifies the vehicle by its VIN, BS27V1B300626, and describes the transaction as a world record sale. The 1971 440 six-pack convertible changed hands for $1.975 million between two private collectors.

Classic Car Expert Engels Gualdani, widely known as Mr. Muscle Car, facilitated the deal from the initial introduction through the final signatures. Gualdani confirmed the vehicle's provenance before the sale closed. Transactions of this size are uncommon even within the broader muscle car collecting community.

Numbers-matching 440 six-pack Cuda convertibles command high prices due to limited factory production and well-documented histories. He positions the sale as one of the most notable muscle car transactions reported this year.

Gualdani's process typically starts with verifying a vehicle's numbers, paperwork, and mechanical condition before negotiations begin. This groundwork gave both sides confidence in the final terms.

Gualdani's role as Classic Car Expert is highlighted by this transaction, but it's not his first notable sale this year. Early in the year, he brought a '71 Hemi Cuda Convertible to Mecum, which sold for over $3 million. His reputation as Mr. Muscle Car reflects years of work in the collector car market.

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