MRCOOL® Launches 115V DIY Heat Pump With No Outdoor Unit as HVAC Wait Times Grow

The new MRCOOL® Monoblock MTHP Series is a 115V plug-in, wall-mounted heat pump designed to heat and cool garages, home offices, ADUs, and other spaces without an outdoor condenser or refrigerant-line installation.

HICKORY, Ky., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners face seasonal HVAC wait times, installation costs, and the challenges of conditioning smaller spaces, MRCOOL® is introducing a simpler alternative.

The new MRCOOL® Monoblock MTHP Series is an all-in-one, wall-mounted heat pump that provides year-round heating and cooling without an outdoor condenser, refrigerant-line installation, or certified HVAC technician. Its standard 115V plug-in design makes it easier to add climate control to individual spaces without extending ductwork or installing a traditional split system.

Check out the Monoblock installation guide for a comprehensive, step-by-step video tutorial on properly installing your MRCOOL® Monoblock Heat Pump. This complete guide walks you through every essential step, from using the mounting template and cutting wall vents to securely mounting and powering on your new system. Speed Speed The new MRCOOL® Monoblock offers a sleek, all-in-one heating and cooling solution that blends seamlessly into modern living spaces. The unit eliminates the need for a bulky outdoor condenser and plugs directly into a standard wall outlet for ultimate convenience.

"The Monoblock MTHP Series instantly adds climate control to spaces that are traditionally difficult to condition," said Christian Rea, Director of MRCOOL® Sales. "By eliminating the high cost and hassle associated with an outdoor condenser, we've reduced installation time by 60% compared to central systems."

Unlike conventional heat pumps, the Monoblock MTHP Series houses its primary components in a single indoor unit. Installation requires only two discreet exterior wall openings for airflow, preserving curb appeal and making the system suitable for locations where an outdoor condenser is impractical or restricted.

Learn more about the MRCOOL® Monoblock MTHP Series .

Built for Spaces Traditional HVAC Leaves Behind

The Monoblock MTHP Series is designed for spaces that need independent temperature control without the footprint and complex installation requirements of conventional HVAC. As homeowners face record-long contractor wait times for traditional HVAC installations, the Monoblock offers an immediate, hassle-free solution. It perfectly supports the nationwide boom in alternative housing and remote work, serving as the ideal climate control choice for backyard work-from-home sheds, tiny homes, ADUs, and garage conversions. Additional versatile applications include bonus rooms, sunrooms, apartments, historic homes, cabins, studios, and other compact living spaces.

Four-Season Comfort in One System

The Monoblock MTHP Series combines cooling, heating, dehumidifying, and fan modes into one compact unit engineered for versatile year-round comfort. Featuring advanced DC inverter technology, it automatically adjusts output based on room conditions to deliver consistent temperatures, quieter operation, and exceptional efficiency rated at 15 SEER2 and 9.9 EER2.

Built to handle diverse climates, it operates reliably in ambient temperatures ranging from 5°F to 113°F. Additionally, the system utilizes R-32 refrigerant, which features a lower global warming potential than older refrigerant options.

Designed for DIY Installation

With no outdoor condenser or refrigerant lines to connect, the Monoblock MTHP Series provides an easy, plug-and-play solution for homeowners looking to transition away from fossil-fuel space heaters to highly efficient heat-pump technology.

Homeowners do not need an outdoor equipment pad or a technician to charge refrigerant lines, while the 115V plug-in design can avoid dedicated high-voltage wiring or an expensive electrical panel upgrade in many applications.

Smart, Quiet, and Built for Everyday Living

Operating as low as 32 dBA, the Monoblock MTHP Series is designed for occupied living and sleeping spaces.

Features include:

LED display and remote control

Optional Wi-Fi through the MRCOOL® Connect app

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Self-evaporative condensate management

Wide air outlet for consistent room coverage

Condensate-overflow alarm with automatic shutoff

ETL safety certification

Durable full-metal body and housing panel

Preorder is available through authorized MRCOOL® retailers.

About MRCOOL®

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL® is an HVAC innovator focused on making home climate control simpler and more accessible. As the creator of the MRCOOL® DIY® ductless heating and cooling system, the company continues to remove traditional barriers to home comfort through its Comfort Made Simple philosophy.

Learn more at www.mrcool.com .

Media Contact

Melissa Boyster

Research & Development | Marketing Communications

MRCOOL®

[email protected]

SOURCE MRCOOL®, LLC