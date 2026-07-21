MRCOOL® Tackles National HVAC Labor Shortage with Launch of DIY® Select Mini-Split

New DIY® Select mini-split lets homeowners install professional-grade heating and cooling themselves as the national HVAC labor shortage grows.

HICKORY, Ky., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MRCOOL® DIY® Select, a ductless mini-split system combines factory pre-charged refrigerant line sets, patented Quick Connect® technology, and inverter-driven performance into an affordable package that eliminates many of the traditional barriers associated with residential HVAC installation.

Learn more about how the DIY® Select delivers reliable comfort without specialized tools or complicated setup.

Under Jason Ingram's leadership, MRCOOL® has evolved into one of the fastest-growing names in residential HVAC. Post this New MRCOOL® DIY® Select Shown in White and Black Air Handler Options MCRCOOL® DIY® Select with Condenser and White Air Handler

""For decades, the HVAC industry has struggled with a slow, expensive, and rigid installation process. We built DIY® Select to change that," said Jason Ingram, Managing Member of MRCOOL®. "We're redesigning equipment to adapt to today's workforce, making training more accessible and deployment faster without compromising quality."

MRCOOL® has spent more than a decade redesigning how HVAC reaches the home.

From Patagonia to Spearsfish: The DIY Shift

MRCOOL® customers illustrate a broader cultural shift. Increasingly, their DIY HVAC installation projects reflect a growing movement of homeowners choosing independence, customized aesthetics, and comfort over delay.

In Patagonia, Arizona, massage therapist Livia transformed a sweltering older home in a quiet pocket of the Sonoran Desert into an enjoyable year-round retreat using a MRCOOL® DIY® system, documenting the project for millions of viewers considering similar lifestyle changes.

More than 1,300 miles away in Spearfish, South Dakota, Emmy-nominated builder Jared Capp, host of Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network), installed a MRCOOL® DIY® system inside a solar-powered greenhouse where reliable climate control protects sensitive mushroom cultivation while creating a comfortable workspace for staff.

Comfort Made Simple

Despite its accessible price point, DIY® Select delivers features commonly associated with premium systems, including:

High Efficiency : Up to 17.5 SEER2 cooling and 9.0 HSPF2-4 heating

: Up to 17.5 SEER2 cooling and 9.0 HSPF2-4 heating Eco-Friendly : Utilizes environmentally conscious R-454B refrigerant

: Utilizes environmentally conscious R-454B refrigerant Advanced Tech : Features variable-speed inverter technology

: Features variable-speed inverter technology Customizable Comfort : Includes Dry, Sleep, Auto, and programmable operating modes

: Includes Dry, Sleep, Auto, and programmable operating modes Quiet Operation : Engineered for minimal noise disruption in living spaces

: Engineered for minimal noise disruption in living spaces Versatile Sizing: Available in 9K, 12K, 18K, and 24K BTU capacities

Every system includes factory pre-charged Quick Connect® line sets that simplify installation while helping homeowners enjoy energy efficient home-cooling and avoid thousands of dollars in labor costs.

Building More Than Products

Under Jason Ingram's leadership, MRCOOL® has evolved from a Kentucky startup into one of the fastest-growing names in residential HVAC. The company has cultivated a community of homeowners, contractors, educators, and creators who actively share their installations and experiences online.

In 2025 alone, MRCOOL®:

Generated more than 200 million social media views

more than 200 million social media views Partnered with 68+ creators and industry influencers

with 68+ creators and industry influencers Expanded technical education partnerships with schools including SUNY Delhi, Orange Technical College, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology

technical education partnerships with schools including SUNY Delhi, Orange Technical College, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology Continued transitioning its product portfolio to environmentally conscious R-454B refrigerant

About MRCOOL®

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL® is an innovator in the HVAC industry, dedicated to revolutionizing home climate control through its Comfort Made Simple philosophy. As the creator of the only true MRCOOL® DIY® ductless heating and cooling system, MRCOOL® leads the market in removing obstacles for homeowners and changing what's possible in HVAC.

Learn more at www.mrcool.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Boyster

Research & Development | Marketing Communications

MRCOOL®

[email protected]

SOURCE MRCOOL®, LLC