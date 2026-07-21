MRCOOL® Tackles National HVAC Labor Shortage with Launch of DIY® Select Mini-Split

News provided byMRCOOL®, LLC
Jul 21, 2026, 11:27 ET
New DIY® Select mini-split lets homeowners install professional-grade heating and cooling themselves as the national HVAC labor shortage grows.
HICKORY, Ky., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MRCOOL® DIY® Select, a ductless mini-split system combines factory pre-charged refrigerant line sets, patented Quick Connect® technology, and inverter-driven performance into an affordable package that eliminates many of the traditional barriers associated with residential HVAC installation.
Learn more about how the DIY® Select delivers reliable comfort without specialized tools or complicated setup.
""For decades, the HVAC industry has struggled with a slow, expensive, and rigid installation process. We built DIY® Select to change that," said Jason Ingram, Managing Member of MRCOOL®. "We're redesigning equipment to adapt to today's workforce, making training more accessible and deployment faster without compromising quality."
MRCOOL® has spent more than a decade redesigning how HVAC reaches the home.
From Patagonia to Spearsfish: The DIY Shift
MRCOOL® customers illustrate a broader cultural shift. Increasingly, their DIY HVAC installation projects reflect a growing movement of homeowners choosing independence, customized aesthetics, and comfort over delay.
In Patagonia, Arizona, massage therapist Livia transformed a sweltering older home in a quiet pocket of the Sonoran Desert into an enjoyable year-round retreat using a MRCOOL® DIY® system, documenting the project for millions of viewers considering similar lifestyle changes.
More than 1,300 miles away in Spearfish, South Dakota, Emmy-nominated builder Jared Capp, host of Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network), installed a MRCOOL® DIY® system inside a solar-powered greenhouse where reliable climate control protects sensitive mushroom cultivation while creating a comfortable workspace for staff.
Comfort Made Simple
Despite its accessible price point, DIY® Select delivers features commonly associated with premium systems, including:
- High Efficiency: Up to 17.5 SEER2 cooling and 9.0 HSPF2-4 heating
- Eco-Friendly: Utilizes environmentally conscious R-454B refrigerant
- Advanced Tech: Features variable-speed inverter technology
- Customizable Comfort: Includes Dry, Sleep, Auto, and programmable operating modes
- Quiet Operation: Engineered for minimal noise disruption in living spaces
- Versatile Sizing: Available in 9K, 12K, 18K, and 24K BTU capacities
Every system includes factory pre-charged Quick Connect® line sets that simplify installation while helping homeowners enjoy energy efficient home-cooling and avoid thousands of dollars in labor costs.
Building More Than Products
Under Jason Ingram's leadership, MRCOOL® has evolved from a Kentucky startup into one of the fastest-growing names in residential HVAC. The company has cultivated a community of homeowners, contractors, educators, and creators who actively share their installations and experiences online.
In 2025 alone, MRCOOL®:
- Generated more than 200 million social media views
- Partnered with 68+ creators and industry influencers
- Expanded technical education partnerships with schools including SUNY Delhi, Orange Technical College, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology
- Continued transitioning its product portfolio to environmentally conscious R-454B refrigerant
About MRCOOL®
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL® is an innovator in the HVAC industry, dedicated to revolutionizing home climate control through its Comfort Made Simple philosophy. As the creator of the only true MRCOOL® DIY® ductless heating and cooling system, MRCOOL® leads the market in removing obstacles for homeowners and changing what's possible in HVAC.
Learn more at www.mrcool.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Boyster
Research & Development | Marketing Communications
MRCOOL®
[email protected]
SOURCE MRCOOL®, LLC
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