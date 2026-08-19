MRI Software Appoints David Bowie as Chief Client Officer to Strengthen Global Client Experience

CLEVELAND, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced the promotion of David Bowie to Chief Client Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to building lasting client relationships through exceptional support, partnership and service. In this expanded role, Bowie will provide executive leadership, governance and strategic direction for MRI's global client support and success teams, with a focus on continually enhancing the client experience across every region, improving visibility into client health, deepening long-term relationships, and strengthening client satisfaction and retention.

Since joining MRI in 2020, Bowie has served as Executive Managing Director of the company's Asia Pacific business, helping to expand MRI's regional footprint as well as client and revenue growth through a client-first strategy that prioritizes operational excellence and accelerates innovation. In addition to his new responsibilities as Chief Client Officer, he will continue in that role.

Bowie's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic leadership moves designed to strengthen how MRI serves clients and brings innovation to market. With the recent addition of a new Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, the company is aligning leadership across innovation, growth and client success to respond more quickly to clients' evolving needs while accelerating the delivery and adoption of new capabilities across MRI's award-winning, AI-powered platform.

"Strong client relationships have always been at the heart of MRI's success, and David has consistently demonstrated what it means to put clients first," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "Throughout his career, he has built high-performing teams, fostered lasting client relationships and helped organizations navigate growth while staying focused on delivering value. As we continue expanding globally and investing in innovation, David's leadership will help strengthen product adoption, sharpen our focus on client success and support the long-term value clients expect from their partnership with MRI."

Before joining MRI, Bowie spent nearly two decades with data analytics and AI leader SAS, where he served as Vice President and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, leading the business through sustained growth, market expansion and business transformation. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at IBM and Dimension Data after beginning his career at PwC.

"I'm honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for MRI," said Bowie. "Our clients are navigating rapid change across the real estate industry, and they need technology partners who understand their business, listen to their evolving needs and help them achieve meaningful outcomes. I'm looking forward to working even more closely with our global teams to strengthen client relationships and help our clients realize even greater value from their partnership with MRI."

Bowie serves on the board of the RiSE Initiative Australia, an organization dedicated to improving awareness and education around mental health and wellness in the real estate industry. He holds a Bachelor of Economics (Accounting) from Macquarie University, a Graduate Diploma of Psychology from the University of New England and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's connected, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the proptech industry for more than 50 years, MRI serves more than six million users across 45,000+ clients in over 170 countries worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com.

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SOURCE MRI Software