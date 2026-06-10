MRI Software's MRI Agora Named Best Tech Innovation in Commercial Real Estate

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MRI Software

Jun 10, 2026, 09:00 ET

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced that it received a 2026 Digie Award for its AI-powered platform, MRI Agora™, in the Best Tech Innovation in Commercial/Corporate Real Estate category at last week's Realcomm | IBcon conference in San Diego.

The Digie Award for Best Tech Innovation in Commercial/Corporate Real Estate recognizes companies that introduce new technologies designed to modernize the industry's traditionally manual and fragmented processes through innovative automation. MRI was recognized for pioneering the creation of a real estate-specific, AI-infused system of intelligence and execution that connects operational data, configurable workflows and autonomous action in a unified platform. With MRI Agora, owners, operators and occupiers gain visibility into their portfolios, surface actionable insights and automate routine work, enabling teams to focus on higher-value activities and outcomes.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Realcomm," said Nihar Malik, Chief Innovation Officer at MRI Software. "This award reflects the collaboration between our teams, clients and partners, whose insights have helped shape MRI Agora from the beginning. For decades, the real estate industry has struggled with disconnected systems, fragmented workflows and siloed data. We believe the next chapter will be defined by connected intelligence, where information, automation and execution work together to help people make better decisions and achieve better outcomes. MRI Agora was built to help make that vision a reality, and we're excited to share what that future looks like in the coming months."

Since 1999, the Digie Awards have been presented annually by Realcomm to recognize the people, companies and technologies shaping the future of corporate and commercial real estate and the built environment. Realcomm award categories honor innovation in real estate business processes, while IBcon categories highlight advances in intelligent building systems, connected portfolios and smart buildings, cities and campuses.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's connected, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the proptech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media Contact for North America
Rachel Antman
212-362-5837
[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software

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