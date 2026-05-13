MRI Software Appoints Dermot Briody as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth and Client Success

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Dermot Briody as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Briody will be responsible for driving growth across all regions, overseeing sales, services, client success, and partnerships worldwide.

Most recently, Briody served nearly a decade as MRI's Executive Managing Director of EMEA, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company's presence and strengthening client relationships across the region. Under his leadership, the region achieved substantial growth, with geographic and market expansion that was consistently accretive to the global company's results.

"Dermot's appointment is a critical step in our global transformation initiatives, which better enable and organize our operating and delivery model with our next-gen innovation strategy. MRI is aggressively focused on delivering the most AI-forward platform in proptech, with a globally consistent brand that provides faster and increased value attainment for our clients," said Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "A proven growth leader like Dermot, with his deep understanding of our business and solutions, and extreme passion for our clients, partners, and team members, puts our next phase of success and innovation into action."

With more than three decades of experience in enterprise software leadership, Briody has held senior international management roles across three continents. Prior to joining MRI, he served as Regional Director for Misys Financial Software (now Finastra) in both Asia and Europe, where he delivered significant business transformation and market expansion.

"I've already had an incredibly fulfilling journey at MRI, and I'm excited to take on this new role at such an important time for the company," said Briody. "We have a tremendous opportunity to simplify how we engage with clients and scale best practices globally. I look forward to helping deliver a stronger, more connected experience for our clients and more predictable outcomes across the business as we continue to grow."

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Briody is a board member of the MRI Software Foundation in EMEA and an active supporter of organizations addressing homelessness. He holds an MBA with Distinction from Henley Business School, a Master of Business Studies from University College Dublin, and a primary degree in Natural Sciences from Trinity College Dublin.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media Contact for North America

Rachel Antman

212-362-5837

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Media Contact for U.K. and EMEA

Platform Communications for MRI

Nana Rodaki/Reece Hainesborough

Tel: +44 (0)203 832 3690

[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software