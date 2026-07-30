MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided byMSA Safety
Jul 30, 2026, 16:30 ET
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Achieved quarterly net sales of $503 million, a 6% GAAP increase and a 3% organic increase year-over-year
- Generated GAAP operating income of $112 million, or 22.2% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $121 million, or 24.1% of sales
- Recorded GAAP net income of $86 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, an increase of 40% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings of $93 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, an increase of 24% year-over-year
- Generated free cash flow of $83 million and returned $47 million of capital to shareholders via share repurchases and dividend payments
- Announced the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security for ~$555 million, which closed in July, and raised annual dividend for 56th consecutive year
PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of advanced industrial safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026.
"I want to thank the MSA team for their disciplined execution across our business in the second quarter," said Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSA Safety. "We delivered strong operating performance through the continued advancement of our Accelerate strategy. We also announced the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, which closed in early July and adds a highly complementary business that builds on the strength of our existing fixed detection platform while expanding our addressable market opportunity."
|
Financial Highlights
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In millions, except per share
|
2026
|
2025
|
% Change (a)
|
2026
|
2025
|
% Change (a)
|
Net Sales
|
$ 503.3
|
$ 474.1
|
6 %
|
$ 967.0
|
$ 895.5
|
8 %
|
GAAP
|
Operating income
|
112.0
|
85.9
|
30 %
|
205.0
|
163.6
|
25 %
|
% of Net sales
|
22.2 %
|
18.1 %
|
410 bps
|
21.2 %
|
18.3 %
|
290 bps
|
Net income
|
86.2
|
62.8
|
37 %
|
157.5
|
122.4
|
29 %
|
Diluted EPS
|
2.23
|
1.59
|
40 %
|
4.05
|
3.10
|
31 %
|
Non-GAAP
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 136.4
|
$ 116.5
|
17 %
|
$ 252.7
|
$ 218.0
|
16 %
|
% of Net sales
|
27.1 %
|
24.6 %
|
250 bps
|
26.1 %
|
24.3 %
|
180 bps
|
Adjusted operating income
|
121.1
|
101.4
|
19 %
|
222.2
|
188.9
|
18 %
|
% of Net sales
|
24.1 %
|
21.4 %
|
270 bps
|
23.0 %
|
21.1 %
|
190 bps
|
Adjusted earnings
|
93.1
|
75.9
|
23 %
|
170.5
|
142.4
|
20 %
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
2.40
|
1.93
|
24 %
|
4.39
|
3.61
|
22 %
|
Free cash flow
|
82.7
|
37.9
|
118 %
|
147.8
|
88.9
|
66 %
|
Free cash flow conversion
|
96 %
|
60 %
|
94 %
|
73 %
|
Americas Segment
|
Net sales
|
$ 341.5
|
$ 320.1
|
7 %
|
$ 666.7
|
$ 613.3
|
9 %
|
GAAP operating income
|
106.2
|
91.3
|
16 %
|
202.0
|
167.8
|
20 %
|
% of Net sales
|
31.1 %
|
28.5 %
|
260 bps
|
30.3 %
|
27.4 %
|
290 bps
|
Adjusted operating income
|
109.1
|
93.3
|
17 %
|
207.2
|
172.0
|
20 %
|
% of Net sales
|
32.0 %
|
29.1 %
|
290 bps
|
31.1 %
|
28.0 %
|
310 bps
|
International Segment
|
Net sales
|
$ 161.9
|
$ 154.0
|
5 %
|
$ 300.3
|
$ 282.2
|
6 %
|
GAAP operating income
|
22.9
|
12.2
|
87 %
|
35.4
|
29.5
|
20 %
|
% of Net sales
|
14.2 %
|
8.0 %
|
620 bps
|
11.8 %
|
10.5 %
|
130 bps
|
Adjusted operating income
|
25.1
|
20.2
|
24 %
|
39.6
|
38.9
|
2 %
|
% of Net sales
|
15.5 %
|
13.1 %
|
240 bps
|
13.2 %
|
13.8 %
|
(60) bps
|
(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.
"Our adjusted earnings per share increased by 24%, driven by 6% reported sales growth and robust margin expansion. We also generated strong free cash flow and returned capital to shareholders," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety's Chief Financial Officer. "Margin expansion was primarily driven by our ongoing execution of the principles of the MSA Business System and benefited from tariff refunds. Our full-year sales outlook includes low-double-digit total revenue growth, supported by mid-single-digit organic growth, a mid-single-digit contribution from acquisitions and a low-single-digit tailwind from foreign exchange," Ms. Beck added.
The company increased its annual dividend for a 56th consecutive year and returned a total of $47 million to shareholders through $26 million of share repurchases and dividends of $21 million, while investing $13 million in capital expenditures. The company's net leverage ratio was 0.8x at quarter end. Including the debt for the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, pro forma net leverage is ~1.8x.
Conference Call
MSA Safety will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net sales
|
$ 503,327
|
$ 474,116
|
$ 966,959
|
$ 895,456
|
Cost of products sold
|
254,036
|
253,406
|
498,088
|
481,351
|
Gross profit
|
249,291
|
220,710
|
468,871
|
414,105
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
114,073
|
112,078
|
221,756
|
206,042
|
Research and development
|
19,154
|
16,996
|
35,509
|
32,665
|
Restructuring charges
|
2,209
|
488
|
4,538
|
2,412
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
1,896
|
5,286
|
2,095
|
9,363
|
Operating income
|
111,959
|
85,862
|
204,973
|
163,623
|
Interest expense
|
7,951
|
8,116
|
15,654
|
14,951
|
Other income, net
|
(7,379)
|
(5,000)
|
(15,060)
|
(12,022)
|
Total other expense, net
|
572
|
3,116
|
594
|
2,929
|
Income before income taxes
|
111,387
|
82,746
|
204,379
|
160,694
|
Provision for income taxes
|
25,193
|
19,973
|
46,916
|
38,316
|
Net income
|
$ 86,194
|
$ 62,773
|
$ 157,463
|
$ 122,378
|
Earnings per share attributable to common
|
Basic
|
$ 2.23
|
$ 1.60
|
$ 4.06
|
$ 3.11
|
Diluted
|
$ 2.23
|
$ 1.59
|
$ 4.05
|
$ 3.10
|
Basic shares outstanding
|
38,623
|
39,258
|
38,740
|
39,296
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
38,697
|
39,359
|
38,841
|
39,430
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 200,057
|
$ 165,067
|
Trade receivables, net
|
347,877
|
306,452
|
Inventories
|
350,119
|
343,035
|
Other current assets
|
36,787
|
54,738
|
Total current assets
|
934,840
|
869,292
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
276,691
|
283,063
|
Prepaid pension cost
|
291,214
|
279,450
|
Goodwill
|
726,055
|
731,592
|
Intangible assets, net
|
285,721
|
299,127
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
86,990
|
91,850
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,601,511
|
$ 2,554,374
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
|
$ 8,096
|
$ 8,225
|
Accounts payable
|
123,632
|
110,775
|
Other current liabilities
|
157,171
|
170,211
|
Total current liabilities
|
288,899
|
289,211
|
Long-term debt, net
|
591,648
|
572,709
|
Pensions and other employee benefits
|
140,535
|
143,834
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
126,747
|
127,540
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
52,025
|
54,068
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,401,657
|
1,367,012
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,601,511
|
$ 2,554,374
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net income
|
$ 86,194
|
$ 62,773
|
$ 157,463
|
$ 122,378
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,322
|
18,099
|
37,674
|
34,350
|
Change in working capital and other
|
(10,140)
|
(13,654)
|
(24,074)
|
(27,677)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
95,376
|
67,218
|
171,063
|
129,051
|
Capital expenditures
|
(12,673)
|
(29,334)
|
(23,260)
|
(40,118)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(187,774)
|
—
|
(187,774)
|
Property disposals and other investing
|
2
|
1
|
36
|
19
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(12,671)
|
(217,107)
|
(23,224)
|
(227,873)
|
Change in debt
|
(13,000)
|
172,686
|
20,760
|
165,220
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(20,853)
|
(20,848)
|
(41,414)
|
(40,881)
|
Company stock purchases under repurchase
|
(25,679)
|
(29,998)
|
(76,126)
|
(39,995)
|
Other financing
|
807
|
(2,249)
|
(9,168)
|
(10,365)
|
Cash flow (used in) from financing
|
(58,725)
|
119,591
|
(105,948)
|
73,979
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
|
(4,009)
|
6,949
|
(6,577)
|
7,692
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash
|
$ 19,971
|
$ (23,349)
|
$ 35,314
|
$ (17,151)
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Consolidated
|
Americas
|
International
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Detection(a)
|
$ 201,376
|
40 %
|
$ 138,628
|
41 %
|
$ 62,748
|
39 %
|
Fire Service(b)
|
161,892
|
32 %
|
108,243
|
32 %
|
53,649
|
33 %
|
Industrial PPE and Other(c)
|
140,059
|
28 %
|
94,580
|
27 %
|
45,479
|
28 %
|
Total
|
$ 503,327
|
100 %
|
$ 341,451
|
100 %
|
$ 161,876
|
100 %
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
Consolidated
|
Americas
|
International
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Detection(a)
|
$ 193,835
|
41 %
|
$ 127,174
|
40 %
|
$ 66,661
|
43 %
|
Fire Service(b)
|
163,306
|
34 %
|
110,815
|
35 %
|
52,491
|
34 %
|
Industrial PPE and Other(c)
|
116,975
|
25 %
|
82,150
|
25 %
|
34,825
|
23 %
|
Total
|
$ 474,116
|
100 %
|
$ 320,139
|
100 %
|
$ 153,977
|
100 %
|
(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).
|
(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.
|
(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Consolidated
|
Americas
|
International
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Detection(a)
|
$ 382,218
|
40 %
|
$ 262,602
|
39 %
|
$ 119,616
|
40 %
|
Fire Service(b)
|
321,164
|
33 %
|
224,335
|
34 %
|
96,829
|
32 %
|
Industrial PPE and Other(c)
|
263,577
|
27 %
|
179,752
|
27 %
|
83,825
|
28 %
|
Total
|
$ 966,959
|
100 %
|
$ 666,689
|
100 %
|
$ 300,270
|
100 %
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
Consolidated
|
Americas
|
International
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Detection(a)
|
$ 354,906
|
40 %
|
$ 237,065
|
39 %
|
$ 117,841
|
42 %
|
Fire Service(b)
|
313,922
|
35 %
|
216,722
|
35 %
|
97,200
|
34 %
|
Industrial PPE and Other(c)
|
226,628
|
25 %
|
159,512
|
26 %
|
67,116
|
24 %
|
Total
|
$ 895,456
|
100 %
|
$ 613,299
|
100 %
|
$ 282,157
|
100 %
|
(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas detection. Detection includes sales from M&C TechGroup Germany GmbH and its affiliated companies ("M&C"), acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).
|
(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.
|
(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Detection(a)
|
Fire
|
Industrial PPE
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
4 %
|
(1) %
|
20 %
|
6 %
|
Currency translation effects
|
(1) %
|
(1) %
|
(4) %
|
(2) %
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
(3) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
(1) %
|
Organic sales change
|
— %
|
(2) %
|
16 %
|
3 %
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Detection(a)
|
Fire
|
Industrial PPE
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
8 %
|
2 %
|
16 %
|
8 %
|
Currency translation effects
|
(2) %
|
(2) %
|
(5) %
|
(3) %
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
(6) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
(2) %
|
Organic sales change
|
— %
|
— %
|
11 %
|
3 %
|
Americas Segment
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Detection(a)
|
Fire
|
Industrial PPE
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
9 %
|
(2) %
|
15 %
|
7 %
|
Currency translation effects
|
(1) %
|
(1) %
|
(4) %
|
(2) %
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
(1) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
Organic sales change
|
7 %
|
(3) %
|
11 %
|
5 %
|
Six months ended June 30, 2026
|
Detection(a)
|
Fire
|
Industrial PPE
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
11 %
|
4 %
|
13 %
|
9 %
|
Currency translation effects
|
(1) %
|
(1) %
|
(5) %
|
(2) %
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
(3) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
(1) %
|
Organic sales change
|
7 %
|
3 %
|
8 %
|
6 %
|
International Segment
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
|
Detection(a)
|
Fire
|
Industrial PPE
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
(6) %
|
2 %
|
30 %
|
5 %
|
Currency translation effects
|
(2) %
|
(2) %
|
(3) %
|
(2) %
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
(5) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
(3) %
|
Organic sales change
|
(13) %
|
— %
|
27 %
|
— %
|
Six months ended June 30, 2026
|
Detection(a)
|
Fire
|
Industrial PPE
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP reported sales change
|
2 %
|
— %
|
25 %
|
6 %
|
Currency translation effects
|
(4) %
|
(5) %
|
(6) %
|
(5) %
|
Less: Acquisitions
|
(11) %
|
— %
|
— %
|
(4) %
|
Organic sales change
|
(13) %
|
(5) %
|
19 %
|
(3) %
|
(a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International).
|
(b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel.
|
(c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.
Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Adjusted EBITDA from reportable segments
|
$ 149,441
|
$ 128,027
|
$ 277,281
|
$ 239,166
|
Less:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15,285
|
14,549
|
30,468
|
28,286
|
Adjusted operating income from reportable
|
134,156
|
113,478
|
246,813
|
210,880
|
Less:
|
Corporate expenses
|
13,038
|
12,044
|
24,574
|
21,944
|
Adjusted operating income
|
121,118
|
101,434
|
222,239
|
188,936
|
Less:
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
1,896
|
5,286
|
2,095
|
9,363
|
Restructuring charges
|
2,209
|
488
|
4,538
|
2,412
|
Acquisition-related amortization
|
3,377
|
3,153
|
6,769
|
5,439
|
Transaction costs (a)
|
1,677
|
6,645
|
3,864
|
8,099
|
GAAP operating income
|
111,959
|
85,862
|
204,973
|
163,623
|
Less:
|
Interest expense
|
7,951
|
8,116
|
15,654
|
14,951
|
Other income, net
|
(7,379)
|
(5,000)
|
(15,060)
|
(12,022)
|
Income before income taxes
|
111,387
|
82,746
|
204,379
|
160,694
|
Provision for income taxes
|
25,193
|
19,973
|
46,916
|
38,316
|
Net income
|
$ 86,194
|
$ 62,773
|
$ 157,463
|
$ 122,378
|
(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding currency exchange gains / losses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related amortization, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
%
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
%
Change
|
Net income
|
$ 86,194
|
$ 62,773
|
37 %
|
$ 157,463
|
$ 122,378
|
29 %
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
1,896
|
5,286
|
2,095
|
9,363
|
Restructuring charges
|
2,209
|
488
|
4,538
|
2,412
|
Acquisition-related amortization
|
3,377
|
3,153
|
6,769
|
5,439
|
Transaction costs (a)
|
1,677
|
6,645
|
3,864
|
8,099
|
Asset related losses
|
228
|
884
|
388
|
892
|
Pension settlement
|
—
|
721
|
—
|
721
|
Income tax expense on adjustments
|
(2,524)
|
(4,021)
|
(4,607)
|
(6,937)
|
Adjusted earnings
|
$ 93,057
|
$ 75,929
|
23 %
|
$ 170,510
|
$ 142,367
|
20 %
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 1.93
|
24 %
|
$ 4.39
|
$ 3.61
|
22 %
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
38,697
|
39,359
|
38,841
|
39,430
|
(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.
|
MSA Safety Incorporated
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2026
|
Operating income
|
$ 413,168
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
59,738
|
Currency exchange losses, net
|
8,533
|
Restructuring charges
|
6,023
|
Acquisition-related amortization
|
13,945
|
Transaction costs (a)
|
6,232
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 507,639
|
Total end-of-period debt
|
599,744
|
Debt to adjusted EBITDA
|
1.2
|
Total end-of-period debt
|
$ 599,744
|
Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents
|
200,057
|
Net debt
|
$ 399,687
|
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
|
0.8
|
(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.
About MSA Safety:
MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.
SOURCE MSA Safety
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