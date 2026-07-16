MSA Safety Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that it will host the company's second quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the following 90 days.

Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international) a few minutes before 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. When prompted, please instruct the operator to join the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call.

A press release outlining MSA's second quarter 2026 financial results will be distributed on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after the market closes.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety