MSA Safety Releases Latest Impact Report

Annual report highlights commitment to meeting customer needs and the company's record-setting safety performance

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in advanced safety products and solutions, today released its 2025 Impact Report, underscoring continued progress across its three strategic pillars – Products & Solutions, People and Planet – while also delivering its strongest safety performance to date.

Record Safety Performance Reflects Deeply Embedded Culture

MSA achieved its strongest safety results on record, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to safeguarding employees across its global operations. This milestone reflects a sustained focus on proactive risk management, continuous improvement and a culture where safety is a shared responsibility.

"Protecting people is at the core of our mission and everything we do at MSA," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety president and CEO. "This year's Impact Report reflects our strongest safety performance on record, and illustrates the meaningful progress we're making to innovate for our customers, empower our people and enhance operational efficiency across the organization. Together, these efforts are strengthening our business and driving long-term value."

Innovating Through Advanced Products and Solutions

Driven by customer needs and evolving industry demands, MSA continues to invest in innovation, introducing new products and solutions that enhance worker protection and operational efficiency. These advancements demonstrate the company's commitment to delivering differentiated technologies that help customers manage risk in increasingly complex environments.

Positioned for Continued Impact

As MSA looks ahead, it remains focused on advancing its impact strategy across its three pillars – delivering innovative solutions, supporting its people and operating responsibly.

"We are committed to building on our momentum and creating lasting value for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities," said Stephanie Sciullo, president of MSA Americas and executive sponsor of the company's impact strategy. "The trust our stakeholders have placed in us drives our performance every day, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work in support of their continued safety and success."

To read or download the 2025 MSA Safety Impact Report, click here.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety