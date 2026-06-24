MSC Income Fund Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment

Generates $11.6 Million Realized Gain from Exit of Equity Investment in Centre Technologies Holdings, LLC

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF) ("MSC Income" or the "Fund") is pleased to announce that it recently exited its debt investments and equity investment in Centre Technologies Holdings, LLC ("Centre" or the "Company") upon the completion of a majority recapitalization with a new financial sponsor. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Centre is a provider of information technology (IT) services, including managed services, cloud solutions, cyber security, IT consulting and business intelligence (BI) services to lower and middle market businesses, often serving as a fully outsourced IT department.

The Fund partnered with Centre's existing owners and senior management team and Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") in January 2019 to facilitate a minority recapitalization of the Company and provide growth capital to help facilitate the Company's acquisition growth strategy. The Fund's initial investment consisted of a $0.6 million revolving line of credit, a $3.1 million first lien, senior secured term loan and a $1.5 million direct equity investment. After the Fund's initial investment, Centre completed seven follow-on acquisitions with MSC Income funding an additional cumulative $6.9 million under the first lien, senior secured term loan facility and $0.1 million in direct equity investments to support the Company's acquisition strategy and other corporate activities, resulting in the Fund's total debt investments and total equity investments growing to $10.6 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

The Fund realized a gain of $11.6 million on the exit of its equity investment in Centre, including a minority equity ownership position in Centre's acquirer that the Fund received as part of the sale proceeds, with this realized value representing an increase of $1.7 million above the Fund's fair market value for this equity investment as of March 31, 2026. The Fund also received total dividends of $0.5 million over the life of its equity investment in the Company. As a result, on a cumulative basis since the Fund's initial investment in January 2019 and taking the realized gain, dividends and fees into consideration, the Fund realized an annual internal rate of return ("IRR") of 40.1% and an 8.8 times money invested ("TMI") return on its equity investment in Centre. On a cumulative basis including both the Fund's debt and equity investments in the Company, the Fund realized an IRR of 23.2% and a 2.4 TMI return.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

The Fund (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. The Fund's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The Fund seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. The Fund also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, the Fund has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street, utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. The Fund's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. The Fund's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

MSC Adviser I, LLC (the "Adviser") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Street that is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The Adviser serves as the investment adviser and administrator of the Fund in addition to several other advisory clients.

Contacts:

MSC Income Fund, Inc.

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Cory E. Gilbert, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE MSC Income Fund, Inc.