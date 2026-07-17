MSC Income Fund Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 7, 2026

HOUSTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF) ("MSC Income" or the "Fund") is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2026 results on Thursday, August 6, 2026 after the financial markets close. In conjunction with the release, the Fund has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet, on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.(1)

By Phone: Dial 412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through Friday, August 14, 2026 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the access code 13761585#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Fund's website at www.mscincomefund.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Fund's website shortly after the call and will be accessible until the date of the Fund's earnings release for the next quarter.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

The Fund (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. The Fund's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The Fund seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. The Fund also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, the Fund has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. The Fund's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. The Fund's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

ABOUT MSC ADVISER I, LLC

MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSCA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Street that is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. MSCA serves as the investment adviser and administrator of the Fund in addition to several other advisory clients.

Endnotes

(1) No information contained on the Fund's website or disclosed on the August 7, 2026 conference call, including the webcast and the archived versions, is incorporated by reference in this press release or any of the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and you should not consider that information to be part of this press release or any other such filing.

Contacts:

MSC Income Fund, Inc.

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Cory E. Gilbert, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / [email protected]

Zach Vaughan / [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE MSC Income Fund, Inc.