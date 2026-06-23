MSIG USA Appoints Marine Industry Leader Karla Scott Head of Cargo and Logistics

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Karla Scott as Head of Cargo and Logistics, further strengthening the company's Marine platform and expanding its capabilities in a key specialty market. Scott will report to Dennis Marvin, Head of Marine for MSIG USA.

Karla Scott, Head of Cargo and Logistics, MSIG USA

Scott brings more than 25 years of experience across marine cargo, logistics, inland marine, and hull underwriting. Most recently, she led logistics product strategy and marine operations for The Hartford's Western region. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles at Markel, Alterra, and Allianz, building and expanding marine underwriting organizations, managing complex cargo portfolios, and delivering profitable growth across diverse market conditions.

In her new role, Scott will lead the strategic direction of MSIG USA's Cargo and Logistics business, overseeing underwriting strategy, portfolio management, and market engagement. She will work closely with underwriting and distribution leadership to enhance the company's cargo capabilities, deepen broker relationships, and support clients navigating increasingly complex global supply chain and logistics risks.

"As supply chains become increasingly interconnected, cargo and logistics risks continue to evolve," said Peter McKenna, Chief Executive Officer, MSIG USA. "Karla's appointment reflects our commitment to investing in specialized talent and building market-leading capabilities in areas where we see significant opportunity for growth. Her experience will help strengthen our Marine platform and support our broader strategy of becoming a leading data-driven specialty insurer."

Scott's appointment reflects MSIG USA's continued investment in specialty underwriting talent and its commitment to expanding capabilities in key growth areas across its Marine platform.

"Karla is one of the most respected leaders in the marine insurance industry," said Marvin. "Her deep underwriting expertise, broker relationships, and track record of building profitable cargo portfolios make her an outstanding addition to our team to lead the next phase of our growth in the Cargo and Logistics business."

Beyond her underwriting leadership, Scott has been an active contributor to the marine insurance community, serving in numerous industry leadership positions, including several IUMI and AIMU committees. Her contributions have helped shape discussions around cargo and logistics risks both in the United States and globally.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA