MSIG USA Appoints Three Independent Directors to Strengthen Board and Support Continued Growth

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced the appointment of Darin Stafford, Thomas R. Sullivan, and Marc Gallo to the Board of Directors of MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc., further strengthening the company's governance and strategic leadership as it continues to expand its data-driven specialty insurance platform in the United States.

Darin Stafford Marc Gallo Thomas Sullivan

Together with Chairman Martin J. Sullivan, the expanded Board brings more than a century of leadership experience from across the global insurance and financial services industries, reinforcing MSIG USA's commitment to disciplined growth, strong governance, and long-term value creation.

Darin Stafford is a seasoned financial executive with more than 30 years of experience in finance, governance, capital markets, enterprise risk, and strategic growth. Retired as chief financial officer of Amwins, he played a key role in the company's significant growth, helping lead acquisitions, capital markets activity, and enterprise financial management for one of the world's largest specialty insurance intermediaries. Mr. Stafford brings extensive expertise in financial oversight, governance, and long-term value creation.

Thomas Sullivan joins the Board with more than 40 years of leadership experience spanning the private sector, state insurance regulation, the Federal Reserve System, and international financial standard setting. He previously served as senior associate director at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, following earlier leadership roles as Connecticut Insurance Commissioner and senior vice president at The Hartford. His experience across industry, regulation, and public policy brings a distinctive perspective to the Board's oversight of governance, enterprise risk, and long-term strategy.

Marc Gallo is a technology and business transformation leader with more than 35 years of experience helping insurers harness data and emerging technologies to improve business performance. During his 29-year career at PwC, he advised insurance and financial services organizations on digital transformation, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and enterprise modernization, including building the firm's new services and emerging technologies practice. His expertise will support MSIG USA's continued investment in technology, innovation, and data-driven decision making.

"MSIG USA is entering an exciting period of growth, and building a board with the right mix of experience is essential to supporting our long-term strategy," said Peter McKenna, chief executive officer of MSIG USA. "Each of these directors brings expertise that aligns directly with where MSIG USA is headed as a business. Darin's financial and governance leadership, Tom's regulatory and risk expertise, and Marc's experience driving technology and data transformation complement one another and strengthen our Board at an important point in our evolution. Together, they will help guide our strategy as we continue building toward our vision of becoming a market-leading, data-driven specialty insurer."

The appointments further strengthen MSIG USA's governance framework by adding deep expertise across regulatory affairs, financial stewardship, digital transformation, and enterprise strategy, as well as reflecting the company's commitment to building a diverse and experienced board equipped to guide the company's long-term growth strategy.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA