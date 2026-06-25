MSIG USA Earns Second Consecutive Celent Model Insurer Award, Advancing Growth as a Leading Data-Driven Specialty Insurer

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG USA today announced it has been named a winner of the 2026 Model Insurer Award in the category of Data, Analytics, and AI by Celent, a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry. This award marks the second consecutive year the company has received one of the insurance industry's most prestigious technology and innovation honors.

MSIG USA, Celent Model Insurer, Data, Analytics, and AI

The award recognizes MSIG USA's AI-powered underwriting transformation, centered on the implementation of an intelligent underwriting workbench that streamlines submission intake, automates data enrichment, and enables faster, more consistent risk evaluation across the company's specialty insurance portfolio.

The recognition follows MSIG USA's 2025 Celent Model Insurer Award for Legacy and Ecosystem Transformation, which honored the company's Enterprise Data Platform initiative. Together, the two awards highlight the company's multi-year strategy to build a modern, data-driven operating model that supports profitable growth, operational efficiency, and enhanced underwriting performance.

"Earning this recognition in consecutive years across two distinct categories validates the progress we have made in transforming MSIG USA into a leading data-driven specialty insurer," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "Last year, we were recognized for building the data foundation necessary to support long-term growth. This year, the recognition reflects how we are leveraging that foundation through AI and advanced analytics to enhance underwriting performance, improve decision-making, and deliver greater value to our brokers and clients."

Building upon the foundation established by MSIG USA's Enterprise Data Platform, the initiative represents the next phase of the company's transformation into a leading data-driven specialty insurer. By modernizing underwriting workflows and improving access to actionable insights, MSIG USA has strengthened operational efficiency while enhancing its ability to respond quickly and consistently to market opportunities.

These investments continue to support the company's long-term strategy of scaling profitably while delivering an enhanced experience for brokers and clients.

"Our Enterprise Data Platform established a trusted foundation for analytics and AI," said Prashant Hinge, Chief Information and Transformation Officer at MSIG USA. "Building on that foundation, we have transformed the underwriting experience by delivering timely insights, reducing manual effort, and creating a more scalable operating model. This recognition reflects the incredible collaboration between our underwriting, operations, and technology teams."

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their manager. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. and MSIG Specialty Insurance America, Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 48 countries and regions. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address the unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of professionals provides responsive and personalized service for clients and brokers. The U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

SOURCE MSIG USA