MSPAlliance, Monjur, and UKON Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance MSP Operational Excellence

Three-pillar model brings certification, contracts, and cyber insurance together under one MSP strategy for the first time

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPAlliance, Monjur, and UKON today announced a strategic partnership focused on educating and preparing the managed service provider profession around three foundational pillars of MSP operational excellence: certification, contracts, and insurance. Working in collaboration, the three organizations will deliver practical guidance, peer engagement, and market-facing programs designed to help MSPs strengthen trust, reduce risk, and operate with greater maturity.

The partnership brings together three complementary areas that MSPs must address if they want to build resilient, scalable businesses. MSPAlliance contributes its long-standing work in certification, standards, and operational maturity for MSPs. Monjur brings deep expertise in MSP-specific contract intelligence backed by attorney supervision and 25 years of MSP legal experience. UKON adds specialized cyber insurance and risk transfer capabilities designed for the realities of managed services. Together, the three companies intend to provide MSPs with a more complete framework for strengthening their operations and better serving clients in an increasingly complex environment.

"For years, we have said that MSP success depends on more than technical skill alone. It requires operational discipline, sound legal agreements, and insurance coverage that reflects how MSPs really work," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance. "This partnership with Monjur and UKON brings those three pillars together in a practical way that can help the profession raise its standards and better prepare for what lies ahead."

"MSPs have historically treated contracts, compliance, and insurance as separate disciplines, but in practice they're deeply connected," said Rob Scott, CEO of Monjur. "The strongest MSPs build these functions into a single risk management strategy. When your contracts align with how you actually deliver services, legal becomes more than protection. It becomes an operational advantage. This partnership helps MSPs bring those conversations together in a practical, actionable way."

"Cyber insurance is no longer a side conversation for MSPs. It is a critical part of risk management and client confidence," said Reid Wellock, president and COO of UKON. "By collaborating with MSPAlliance and Monjur, we can help MSPs connect operational maturity, contractual clarity, and risk transfer into a more unified strategy that strengthens both their businesses and the clients they support."

MSPs, agents, and producers interested in learning more about the partnership can connect with MSPAlliance, Monjur, and UKON at https://forms.mspalliance.com/mspa-ukon-monjur

Additional details on MSPWorld Connect, a new series of regional events for MSP leaders and industry stakeholders hosted by Ukon, Monjur, and MSPA, and the 2027 re-launch of MSPWorld will be shared in the coming months.

About MSPAlliance

Learn more at www.mspalliance.com

About Monjur

Learn more at monjur.com

About UKON

Learn more at UKON.com.

Media Contact:

MSPAlliance

1-800-672-9205

[email protected]

Monjur

[email protected]

UKON

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SOURCE MSPAlliance