MSPAlliance Launches Service Lines in Cyber Verify to Simplify Compliance Reporting for Managed Service Providers

New capability helps MSPs map verified controls to specific services—improving transparency, audit readiness, and client-facing compliance reporting

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPAlliance®, the leading global association dedicated to managed service providers, today announced the launch of Service Lines within Cyber Verify, a new feature designed specifically to empower MSPs by connecting audited and verified controls directly to the managed services they deliver.

Service Lines was built in response to a question MSPs frequently ask during audits: "What exactly are auditors testing me on?"

With Service Lines, MSPs can map audited and verified controls to each service they provide, then carry those mappings into client-facing compliance outputs. The result is a clearer, audit-ready view of how an MSP's service delivery aligns to regulatory requirements and industry frameworks under a shared responsibility model.

Key benefits include:

Clear visibility into which controls support each managed service, so audits are easier to explain and defend

A structured way to align an MSP's Master Service Agreement (MSA) and contractual obligations to specific controls

and contractual obligations to specific controls Tested mappings that help customers of a Cyber Verified MSP understand which applicable controls can be inherited from the MSP environment

More consistent, client-ready reporting that delineates MSP vs. customer responsibilities

These mappings roll up into the Cyber Verify Report, providing an audit-ready compliance report that shows how customer requirements are addressed through the MSP's service delivery model and documented contractual commitments.

"Managed Service Providers are going to love having a report that clearly shows how their clients' compliance requirements are met through Service Lines in Cyber Verify," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance. "This feature helps organizations analyze the intersection of policy-driven compliance and business risk exposure, bringing modern, ISMS-style governance to MSP operations."

Service Lines also advances the MSP EOS platform by connecting objective audit results to real service departments. This enables MSPs to raise compliance maturity and identify new opportunities for compliance-enabled services.

How Service Lines Work

When starting a Cyber Verify project, MSPs select which Service Lines are in scope. Cyber Verify includes more than ten predefined options aligned to common MSP service offerings.

With Service Lines, service providers can:

Select relevant service lines during project setup

Edit service line descriptions to match their service catalog and delivery model

Map verified compliance controls to specific services

Include service-line mappings automatically in Cyber Verify reports

By linking compliance controls directly to service delivery, Service Lines helps MSPs simplify audits, improve client reporting, and strengthen operational maturity.

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers (MSPs) through standards, compliance programs, research, and education. The organization focuses on helping MSPs improve operational maturity, strengthen cybersecurity and risk management practices, and meet the growing regulatory and customer demands facing the IT services industry.

Through its programs, certifications, and industry initiatives, MSPAlliance works with MSPs, vendors, insurers, regulators, and enterprise stakeholders to promote best practices, accountability, and long-term sustainability across the managed services ecosystem.

About Cyber Verify

Cyber Verify is a certification program designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to benchmark compliance, security, and operational maturity. It gives MSPs a trusted way to demonstrate their commitment to high standards and professional service delivery.

Cyber Verify evaluates MSPs across areas such as data protection, risk management, and alignment to industry standards. Through structured assessments, it helps MSPs meet regulatory and customer expectations while giving clients confidence in selecting providers with verified credentials.

By leveraging Cyber Verify, MSPs strengthen credibility and differentiation, while customers gain added transparency into provider controls and responsibilities.

To learn more or schedule a demo, contact [email protected].

MSPAlliance Contact:

MSP Alliance PR

[email protected]

1-800-672-9205

SOURCE MSPAlliance