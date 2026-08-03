M&T Bank Corporation Announces Conference Call Dates to Review Quarterly 2028 Earnings

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M&T Bank Corporation

Aug 03, 2026, 13:00 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced today that it plans to host conference calls to review 2028 quarterly financial results on the following dates:

  • First quarter 2028 – Monday, April 17, 2028, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Second quarter 2028 – Tuesday, July 18, 2028, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Third quarter 2028 – Tuesday, October 17, 2028, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Fourth quarter 2028 – Wednesday, January 17, 2029, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)

M&T will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter's close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About M&T 
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2026 M&T Bank. NMLS #381076. Member FDIC. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Rajiv Ranjan
Steve Wendelboe
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

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