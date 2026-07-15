M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces second quarter 2026 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $818 million or $5.32 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2Q26

1Q26

2Q25 Earnings Highlights Net interest income

$ 1,792

$ 1,752

$ 1,713 Taxable-equivalent adjustment

12

11

9 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,804

1,763

1,722 Provision for credit losses

120

140

125 Noninterest income

740

689

683 Noninterest expense

1,349

1,438

1,336 Net income

818

664

716 Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

781

620

679 Diluted earnings per common share

5.32

4.13

4.24 Return on average assets - annualized

1.51 %

1.26 %

1.37 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

12.30

9.67

10.39 Average Balance Sheet Total assets

$ 216,532

$ 213,828

$ 210,261 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

15,061

16,231

19,698 Investment securities

38,728

37,845

35,335 Loans

141,427

138,423

135,407 Deposits (1)

163,524

164,176

163,258 Borrowings

20,794

16,759

14,263 Selected Ratios (Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin (1)

3.70 %

3.70 %

3.62 % Efficiency ratio (2)

52.8

58.3

55.2 Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.23

.31

.32 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.52

1.53

1.61 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.84

.89

1.16 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (3)

10.19

10.33

10.99 Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 176.03

$ 173.82

$ 166.94















(1) In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. (2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release. (3) CET1 capital ratio at June 30, 2026 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $41 million in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional day in the recent quarter, higher interest income on nonaccrual loans and growth in average earning assets. The net interest margin remained at 3.70%.

A $3.0 billion increase in average loan balances in the recent quarter spanned all loan categories including $2.3 billion of growth in average commercial and industrial loans. Commercial real estate loans at June 30, 2026 increased $1.1 billion from March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income in the recent quarter reflects a higher distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), an increase in trust income and a rise in revenues from interest rate swap agreements entered into for commercial customers.

The decline in noninterest expense reflects seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans declined 1 basis point to 1.52% at June 30, 2026.

In the recent quarter, M&T repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $465 million. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.19% at June 30, 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T generated record earnings per share in the second quarter, reflecting strong contributions from our commercial, retail and institutional services and wealth management businesses. These results reflect the enduring strength of our franchise and the dedication of our employees to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers and communities. I want to thank my M&T colleagues. As a result of their commitment, M&T continues to create lasting value for everyone we serve."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations: Rajiv Ranjan 716.842.5138

Steve Wendelboe 716.842.5138 Media Relations: Frank Lentini 929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)





















(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2Q26

1Q26

Change

2Q26 vs.

1Q26

2Q25

Change

2Q26 vs.

2Q25 Net operating income

$ 823

$ 671

23 %

$ 724

14 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

5.35

4.18

28

4.28

25 Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.59 %

1.33 %





1.44 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity

18.57

14.51





15.54



Efficiency ratio

52.8

58.3





55.2



Tangible equity per common share

$ 117.41

$ 115.96

1

$ 112.48

4















(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income (1)

(Dollars in millions)

2Q26

1Q26

Change 2Q26 vs.

1Q26

2Q25

Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q25 Average earning assets

$ 195,216

$ 192,594

1 %

$ 190,535

2 % Average interest-bearing liabilities (2)

140,354

136,388

3

132,368

6 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,804

1,763

2

1,722

5 Yield on average earning assets (2)

5.40 %

5.35 %





5.51 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (2)

2.36

2.32





2.71



Net interest spread

3.04

3.03





2.80



Net interest margin (2)

3.70

3.70





3.62



















(1) Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates are included in the accompanying table herein. (2) In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $41 million, or 2%, compared with the first quarter of 2026 reflecting an additional calendar day, higher interest income from nonaccrual loans and growth in average loans in the recent quarter. Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $82 million, or 5%, as compared with the year-earlier second quarter reflecting growth in average loans and investment securities and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including an improved impact from interest rate swap agreements.

Average Earning Assets





















(Dollars in millions)

2Q26

1Q26

Change 2Q26 vs.

1Q26

2Q25

Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q25 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 15,061

$ 16,231

-7 %

$ 19,698

-24 % Investment securities

38,728

37,845

2

35,335

10 Loans (1)



















Commercial and industrial

66,069

63,804

4

61,036

8 Real estate - commercial

23,553

23,496

—

25,333

-7 Real estate - residential

25,086

24,817

1

23,684

6 Consumer

26,719

26,306

2

25,354

5 Total loans

141,427

138,423

2

135,407

4 Other

—

95

-100

95

-100 Total earning assets

$ 195,216

$ 192,594

1

$ 190,535

2















(1) Supplemental information on loan balances is included in the accompanying table herein.

Average earning assets rose $2.6 billion from the first quarter of 2026 reflecting loan growth and the purchases of investment securities predominantly in the immediately preceding quarter. The increase in average loans reflected broad-based growth in average commercial and industrial loan balances of $2.3 billion and higher average commercial real estate loan balances of $57 million, average residential real estate loan balances of $269 million and average consumer loan balances of $413 million.

Average earning assets increased $4.7 billion from the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $4.6 billion as liquidity was deployed to originate loans and purchase investment securities. The growth in average loans reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans of $5.0 billion, including growth in loans spanning most industry types, residential real estate loans of $1.4 billion and consumer loans of $1.4 billion. Those increases were partially offset by a $1.8 billion decline in average commercial real estate loan balances, reflecting payoffs.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities





















(Dollars in millions)

2Q26

1Q26

Change 2Q26 vs.

1Q26

2Q25

Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q25 Interest-bearing deposits



















Savings and interest-checking deposits (1)

$ 105,752

$ 106,570

-1 %

$ 103,934

2 % Time deposits (1)

13,808

13,059

6

14,171

-3 Total interest-bearing deposits (1)

119,560

119,629

—

118,105

1 Short-term borrowings

8,016

5,695

41

3,327

141 Long-term borrowings

12,778

11,064

15

10,936

17 Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)

$ 140,354

$ 136,388

3

$ 132,368

6















(1) In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation.

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $4.0 billion from the first quarter of 2026 reflecting an increase in average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York and average long-term borrowings from issuances of senior notes and securitizations.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $8.0 billion from the second quarter of 2025 reflecting growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits of $1.8 billion and higher average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York and long-term borrowings from issuances of senior notes and securitizations.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality





















(Dollars in millions)

2Q26

1Q26

Change 2Q26 vs. 1Q26

2Q25

Change 2Q26 vs. 2Q25 At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,208

$ 1,240

-3 %

$ 1,573

-23 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

23

27

-14

30

-25 Total nonperforming assets

1,231

1,267

-3

1,603

-23 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

603

646

-7

496

22 Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

.84 %

.89 %





1.16 %

























Allowance for loan losses

$ 2,176

$ 2,136

2

$ 2,197

-1 Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding

1.52 %

1.53 %





1.61 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments

$ 95

$ 95

—

$ 80

19





















For the period



















Provision for loan losses

$ 120

$ 125

-4

$ 105

14 Provision for unfunded credit commitments

—

15

-100

20

-100 Total provision for credit losses

120

140

-14

125

-4 Net charge-offs

80

105

-23

108

-26 Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.23 %

.31 %





.32 %



















(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $120 million in the second quarter of 2026 as compared with $140 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $125 million in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding was 1.52% at June 30, 2026 and 1.53% at March 31, 2026, improved from 1.61% at June 30, 2025. That improvement reflects lower levels of criticized loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.2 billion at each of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, compared with $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 as compared with June 30, 2025 reflects a decrease in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income





















(Dollars in millions)

2Q26

1Q26

Change 2Q26 vs.

1Q26

2Q25

Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q25 Mortgage banking revenues (1)

$ 127

$ 127

— %

$ 130

-2 % Service charges on deposit accounts

144

139

4

137

4 Trust income

197

183

8

182

9 Brokerage services income

35

35

2

31

13 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

22

14

61

12

100 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

2

4

-57

—

— Other revenues from operations (2)

213

187

14

191

12 Total

$ 740

$ 689

8

$ 683

8















(1) Supplemental information on mortgage banking activities is included in the accompanying table herein. (2) Supplemental information on other revenues from operations is included in the accompanying table herein.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company elected to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value with changes in fair value reflected in mortgage banking revenues. As a result, amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets previously recognized in other costs of operations before 2026 is no longer recorded. Instead beginning in 2026, fair value changes in residential mortgage loan servicing right assets, inclusive of the realization of expected net servicing revenues over time, are included in mortgage banking revenues. On December 31, 2025, the Company began economically hedging the risk of fair value changes in these assets through the use of various interest rate derivative contracts, for which changes in fair value are also reflected in mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2026 increased $51 million, or 8%, from 2026's first quarter.

Trust income rose $14 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's institutional services and wealth management businesses, including seasonal tax service fees.

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $8 million reflecting higher revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.

Other revenues from operations increased $26 million reflecting a $47 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter as compared with $33 million in the first quarter of 2026 and higher merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest income rose $57 million, or 8%, as compared with the second quarter of 2025.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $7 million reflecting higher commercial and consumer service charges.

Trust income rose $15 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's institutional services and wealth management businesses.

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $10 million reflecting higher revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.

Other revenues from operations increased $22 million reflecting a $47 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter, partially offset by a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio and a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services each in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense





















(Dollars in millions)

2Q26

1Q26

Change 2Q26 vs.

1Q26

2Q25

Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q25 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 826

$ 914

-10 %

$ 813

2 % Equipment and net occupancy

129

133

-2

130

— Outside data processing and software

154

144

8

138

12 Professional and other services

89

93

-5

86

2 FDIC assessments

18

23

-27

22

-21 Advertising and marketing

27

21

31

25

8 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

7

9

-26

9

-27 Other costs of operations

99

101

-2

113

-12 Total

$ 1,349

$ 1,438

-6

$ 1,336

1

Noninterest expense declined $89 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $88 million reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense in the first quarter of 2026 and lower average staffing levels in the recent quarter, partially offset by the full-quarter impact of annual merit increases and an additional working day in the recent quarter.

Outside data processing and software costs increased $10 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.

Noninterest expense increased $13 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $13 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower staffing levels in the recent quarter.

Outside data processing and software costs rose $16 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.

Other costs of operations decreased $14 million reflecting the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets in the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by higher expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.1% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 23.0% and 23.4% in the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity

















2Q26

1Q26

2Q25 CET1

10.19 % (1) 10.33 %

10.99 % Tier 1 capital

11.64 (1) 11.81

12.50 Total capital

13.72 (1) 13.61

13.96 Tangible capital – common

8.07

8.26

8.67















(1) Capital ratios at June 30, 2026 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $220 million and $35 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. M&T's current stress capital buffer is 2.7%.

M&T repurchased shares of its common stock at a cost of $465 million during the recent quarter, compared with $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion in the first quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2025, respectively.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.19% as of June 30, 2026. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at June 30, 2026 are estimated to be $167.9 billion. Reflecting loan growth and share repurchase activity in the recent quarter, M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at June 30, 2026 decreased 19 basis points from March 31, 2026 and 60 basis points from June 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") requirements, M&T estimates that its LCR on June 30, 2026 was 106%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ226. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 22, 2026, by calling (800) 695-2533 or (402) 530-9029 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Performance





















Net income $ 818

$ 716

14 %

$ 1,482

$ 1,300

14 % Net income available to common shareholders 781

679

15

1,401

1,226

14 Per common share:





















Basic earnings 5.35

4.26

26

9.49

7.58

25 Diluted earnings 5.32

4.24

25

9.44

7.55

25 Cash dividends 1.50

1.35

11

3.00

2.70

11 Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted 146,758

160,005

-8

148,424

162,511

-9 Period end 144,933

156,532

-7

144,933

156,532

-7 Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets 1.51 %

1.37 %





1.39 %

1.25 %



Average common shareholders' equity 12.30

10.39





10.98

9.37



Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,804

$ 1,722

5

$ 3,567

$ 3,429

4 Yield on average earning assets (1) 5.40 %

5.51 %





5.38 %

5.51 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1) 2.36

2.71





2.35

2.70



Net interest spread (1) 3.04

2.80





3.03

2.81



Contribution of interest-free funds (1) .66

.82





.67

.83



Net interest margin 3.70

3.62





3.70

3.64



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .23

.32





.27

.33



Net operating results (2)





















Net operating income $ 823

$ 724

14

$ 1,494

$ 1,318

13 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 5.35

4.28

25

9.52

7.66

24 Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets 1.59 %

1.44 %





1.46 %

1.32 %



Average tangible common equity 18.57

15.54





16.52

14.03



Efficiency ratio 52.8

55.2





55.5

57.8





























At June 30,









Loan quality 2026

2025

Change











Nonaccrual loans $ 1,208

$ 1,573

-23 %











Real estate and other foreclosed assets 23

30

-25











Total nonperforming assets $ 1,231

$ 1,603

-23











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 603

$ 496

22











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans $ 78

$ 75

4











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 586

450

30











Nonaccrual loans to total loans .84 %

1.16 %















Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.52

1.61















Additional information





















Period end common stock price $ 238.01

$ 193.99

23











Full-service domestic banking offices (3) 911

941

-3











Full-time equivalent employees 21,662

22,590

-4



























(1) In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. (2) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (3) In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Performance

















Net income $ 818

$ 664

$ 759

$ 792

$ 716 Net income available to common shareholders 781

620

718

754

679 Per common share:

















Basic earnings 5.35

4.16

4.71

4.85

4.26 Diluted earnings 5.32

4.13

4.67

4.82

4.24 Cash dividends 1.50

1.50

1.50

1.50

1.35 Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted 146,758

150,109

153,712

156,553

160,005 Period end 144,933

146,917

151,840

154,518

156,532 Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets 1.51 %

1.26 %

1.41 %

1.49 %

1.37 % Average common shareholders' equity 12.30

9.67

10.87

11.45

10.39 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,804

$ 1,763

$ 1,790

$ 1,773

$ 1,722 Yield on average earning assets (1) 5.40 %

5.35 %

5.47 %

5.60 %

5.51 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (1) 2.36

2.32

2.52

2.72

2.71 Net interest spread 3.04

3.03

2.95

2.88

2.80 Contribution of interest-free funds (1) .66

.67

.75

.81

.82 Net interest margin (1) 3.70

3.70

3.70

3.69

3.62 Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .23

.31

.54

.42

.32 Net operating results (2)

















Net operating income $ 823

$ 671

$ 767

$ 798

$ 724 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 5.35

4.18

4.72

4.87

4.28 Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets 1.59 %

1.33 %

1.49 %

1.56 %

1.44 % Average tangible common equity 18.57

14.51

16.24

17.13

15.54 Efficiency ratio 52.8

58.3

55.1

53.6

55.2





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Loan quality 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,208

$ 1,240

$ 1,252

$ 1,512

$ 1,573 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 23

27

35

37

30 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,231

$ 1,267

$ 1,287

$ 1,549

$ 1,603 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 603

$ 646

$ 561

$ 432

$ 496 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans 78

85

83

71

75 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 586

634

543

403

450 Nonaccrual loans to total loans .84 %

.89 %

.90 %

1.10 %

1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.52

1.53

1.53

1.58

1.61 Additional information

















Period end common stock price $ 238.01

$ 206.72

$ 201.48

$ 197.62

$ 193.99 Full-service domestic banking offices (3) 911

930

942

942

941 Full-time equivalent employees 21,662

21,866

22,080

22,383

22,590















(1) In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. (2) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (3) In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Interest income $ 2,620

$ 2,609

— %

$ 5,156

$ 5,169

— % Interest expense 828

896

-8

1,612

1,761

-8 Net interest income 1,792

1,713

5

3,544

3,408

4 Provision for credit losses 120

125

-4

260

255

2 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,672

1,588

5

3,284

3,153

4 Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues 127

130

-2

254

248

2 Service charges on deposit accounts 144

137

4

283

270

5 Trust income 197

182

9

380

359

6 Brokerage services income 35

31

13

70

63

11 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains 22

12

100

36

21

74 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 2

—

—

6

—

— Other revenues from operations 213

191

12

400

333

20 Total other income 740

683

8

1,429

1,294

10 Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits 826

813

2

1,740

1,700

2 Equipment and net occupancy 129

130

—

262

262

— Outside data processing and software 154

138

12

298

274

9 Professional and other services 89

86

2

182

170

7 FDIC assessments 18

22

-21

41

45

-10 Advertising and marketing 27

25

8

48

47

1 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets 7

9

-27

16

22

-27 Other costs of operations 99

113

-12

200

231

-13 Total other expense 1,349

1,336

1

2,787

2,751

1 Income before taxes 1,063

935

14

1,926

1,696

14 Income taxes 245

219

12

444

396

12 Net income $ 818

$ 716

14 %

$ 1,482

$ 1,300

14 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Interest income $ 2,620

$ 2,536

$ 2,637

$ 2,680

$ 2,609 Interest expense 828

784

858

919

896 Net interest income 1,792

1,752

1,779

1,761

1,713 Provision for credit losses 120

140

125

125

125 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,672

1,612

1,654

1,636

1,588 Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues 127

127

155

147

130 Service charges on deposit accounts 144

139

140

141

137 Trust income 197

183

184

181

182 Brokerage services income 35

35

34

34

31 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 22

14

19

18

12 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 2

4

1

1

— Other revenues from operations 213

187

163

230

191 Total other income 740

689

696

752

683 Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 826

914

809

833

813 Equipment and net occupancy 129

133

134

129

130 Outside data processing and software 154

144

146

138

138 Professional and other services 89

93

105

81

86 FDIC assessments 18

23

(8)

13

22 Advertising and marketing 27

21

32

23

25 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 7

9

10

10

9 Other costs of operations 99

101

151

136

113 Total other expense 1,349

1,438

1,379

1,363

1,336 Income before taxes 1,063

863

971

1,025

935 Income taxes 245

199

212

233

219 Net income $ 818

$ 664

$ 759

$ 792

$ 716

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 1,939

$ 2,128

-9 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 15,499

19,297

-20 Investment securities 38,374

35,568

8 Loans:









Commercial and industrial 66,143

61,660

7 Real estate - commercial 24,492

24,567

— Real estate - residential 25,384

24,117

5 Consumer 27,174

25,772

5 Total loans 143,193

136,116

5 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,176

2,197

-1 Net loans 141,017

133,919

5 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

— Core deposit and other intangible assets 48

84

-43 Other assets 13,919

12,123

15 Total assets $ 219,261

$ 211,584

4 %











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 48,295

$ 47,485

2 % Interest-bearing deposits 120,590

116,968

3 Total deposits 168,885

164,453

3 Short-term borrowings 4,614

2,071

123 Long-term borrowings 13,568

12,380

10 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,248

4,155

2 Total liabilities 191,315

183,059

5 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred 2,434

2,394

2 Common 25,512

26,131

-2 Total shareholders' equity 27,946

28,525

-2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 219,261

$ 211,584

4 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,939

$ 1,903

$ 1,701

$ 1,950

$ 2,128 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 15,499

14,445

17,068

16,751

19,297 Investment securities 38,374

38,621

36,649

36,864

35,568 Loans:

















Commercial and industrial 66,143

65,391

63,548

61,887

61,660 Real estate - commercial 24,492

23,345

23,819

24,046

24,567 Real estate - residential 25,384

24,857

24,874

24,662

24,117 Consumer 27,174

26,321

26,461

26,379

25,772 Total loans 143,193

139,914

138,702

136,974

136,116 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,176

2,136

2,116

2,161

2,197 Net loans 141,017

137,778

136,586

134,813

133,919 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465 Core deposit and other intangible assets 48

55

64

74

84 Other assets 13,919

13,469

12,977

12,360

12,123 Total assets $ 219,261

$ 214,736

$ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 48,295

$ 45,892

$ 46,509

$ 44,994

$ 47,485 Interest-bearing deposits 120,590

117,849

120,400

118,432

116,968 Total deposits 168,885

163,741

166,909

163,426

164,453 Short-term borrowings 4,614

7,851

2,149

2,059

2,071 Long-term borrowings 13,568

11,175

10,911

12,928

12,380 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,248

3,997

4,364

4,136

4,155 Total liabilities 191,315

186,764

184,333

182,549

183,059 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,434

2,434

2,834

2,394

2,394 Common 25,512

25,538

26,343

26,334

26,131 Total shareholders' equity 27,946

27,972

29,177

28,728

28,525 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 219,261

$ 214,736

$ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates











Three Months Ended

Change in Balance

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, 2026 from

June 30,

Change

2026

2026

2025

March 31,

June 30,

2026

2025

in (Dollars in millions) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2026

2025

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance ASSETS

















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 15,061

3.72 %

$ 16,231

3.71 %

$ 19,698

4.47 %

-7 %

-24 %

$ 15,642

3.72 %

$ 19,697

4.48 %

-21 % Investment securities (1) (2) 38,728

4.29

37,845

4.22

35,335

3.80

2

10

38,289

4.25

34,909

3.88

10 Loans:

















































Commercial and industrial 66,069

6.00

63,804

6.00

61,036

6.40

4

8

64,942

6.00

61,046

6.38

6 Real estate - commercial (1) 23,553

6.27

23,496

6.11

25,333

6.40

—

-7

23,525

6.19

25,794

6.32

-9 Real estate - residential 25,086

4.64

24,817

4.56

23,684

4.52

1

6

24,952

4.60

23,431

4.48

6 Consumer 26,719

6.46

26,306

6.48

25,354

6.57

2

5

26,514

6.47

24,856

6.57

7 Total loans (1) 141,427

5.89

138,423

5.85

135,407

6.10

2

4

139,933

5.87

135,127

6.08

4 Other (1) —

—

95

3.49

95

3.47

-100

-100

47

—

96

3.47

-51 Total earning assets (1) 195,216

5.40

192,594

5.35

190,535

5.51

1

2

193,911

5.38

189,829

5.51

2 Goodwill 8,465





8,465





8,465





—

—

8,465





8,465





— Core deposit and other intangible assets 51





59





89





-13

-42

55





90





-39 Other assets 12,800





12,710





11,172





1

15

12,755





10,912





17 Total assets $ 216,532





$ 213,828





$ 210,261





1 %

3 %

$ 215,186





$ 209,296





3 %



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































Interest-bearing deposits

















































Savings and interest-checking deposits (1) $ 105,752

1.81 %

$ 106,570

1.84 %

$ 103,934

2.24 %

-1 %

2 %

$ 106,159

1.82 %

$ 102,741

2.22 %

3 % Time deposits (1) 13,808

3.02

13,059

3.02

14,171

3.48

6

-3

13,435

3.02

14,140

3.52

-5 Total interest-bearing deposits (1) 119,560

1.95

119,629

1.97

118,105

2.39

—

1

119,594

1.96

116,881

2.38

2 Short-term borrowings 8,016

3.86

5,695

3.86

3,327

4.49

41

141

6,862

3.86

3,100

4.51

121 Long-term borrowings (1) 12,778

5.33

11,064

5.41

10,936

5.70

15

17

11,926

5.37

11,109

5.64

7 Total interest-bearing liabilities (1) 140,354

2.36

136,388

2.32

132,368

2.71

3

6

138,382

2.35

131,090

2.70

6 Noninterest-bearing deposits 43,964





44,547





45,153





-1

-3

44,254





45,294





-2 Other liabilities (1) 4,275





4,245





4,074





1

5

4,259





4,081





4 Total liabilities 188,593





185,180





181,595





2

4

186,895





180,465





4 Shareholders' equity 27,939





28,648





28,666





-2

-3

28,291





28,831





-2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 216,532





$ 213,828





$ 210,261





1 %

3 %

$ 215,186





$ 209,296





3 % Net interest spread (1)



3.04





3.03





2.80













3.03





2.81



Contribution of interest-free funds (1)



.66





.67





.82













.67





.83



Net interest margin (1)



3.70 %





3.70 %





3.62 %













3.70 %





3.64 %



















(1) In conjunction with the implementation of a new general ledger platform during the second quarter of 2026, the Company modified its methodology for calculating annualized taxable-equivalent rates for certain earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, including certain average deposit balances. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. (2) Yields on investment securities for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 reflect $20 million and $18 million, respectively, of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Loan Balances



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial excluding owner-occupied real estate by industry:

















Financial and insurance $ 13,852

$ 13,545

$ 12,794

$ 12,084

$ 12,138 Services 8,559

8,235

7,910

7,689

7,646 Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers 6,972

7,069

7,191

6,637

6,502 Manufacturing 6,407

6,424

6,112

6,241

6,189 Wholesale 4,343

4,359

4,386

4,246

4,246 Transportation, communications, utilities 4,208

3,937

3,890

3,755

3,807 Retail 3,330

3,316

3,098

3,114

3,079 Construction 2,450

2,311

2,265

2,206

2,275 Health services 1,712

1,841

1,822

1,780

1,879 Real estate investors 1,526

1,668

1,579

1,506

1,314 Other 1,400

1,365

1,303

1,568

1,377 Total commercial and industrial excluding owner-occupied real estate 54,759

54,070

52,350

50,826

50,452 Owner-occupied real estate by industry:

















Services 2,362

2,377

2,368

2,308

2,402 Motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers 2,180

2,217

2,234

2,162

2,239 Retail 1,926

1,916

1,893

1,825

1,808 Health services 1,464

1,335

1,268

1,320

1,313 Wholesale 1,035

1,029

978

975

951 Manufacturing 712

727

791

783

785 Real estate investors 607

617

616

634

630 Other 1,098

1,103

1,050

1,054

1,080 Total owner-occupied real estate 11,384

11,321

11,198

11,061

11,208 Total commercial and industrial 66,143

65,391

63,548

61,887

61,660 Commercial real estate

















Permanent finance by property type:

















Apartments/Multifamily 7,124

6,628

6,837

6,548

6,082 Retail/Service 4,259

4,237

4,164

4,320

4,435 Industrial/Warehouse 3,276

2,462

2,297

2,175

2,098 Office 3,147

3,282

3,423

3,487

3,720 Hotel 1,665

1,727

1,743

1,776

1,889 Health Services 1,583

1,507

1,548

1,554

1,669 Other 180

187

180

202

262 Total permanent 21,234

20,030

20,192

20,062

20,155 Construction/Development 3,258

3,315

3,627

3,984

4,412 Total commercial real estate 24,492

23,345

23,819

24,046

24,567 Residential real estate

















Residential real estate 25,384

24,857

24,874

24,662

24,117 Consumer

















Home equity lines and loans 4,891

4,796

4,807

4,730

4,634 Recreational finance 14,856

14,144

14,092

14,152

13,666 Automobile 4,969

5,016

5,167

5,223

5,260 Other 2,458

2,365

2,395

2,274

2,212 Total consumer 27,174

26,321

26,461

26,379

25,772 Total loans $ 143,193

$ 139,914

$ 138,702

$ 136,974

$ 136,116

Supplemental Information - Mortgage Banking Activities



Three Months Ended

Change

Six Months Ended

Change

June 30,

March 31,









June 30,

June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

Amount

%

2026

2025

Amount

% Residential mortgage banking revenues





























Gains on loans originated for sale $ 7

$ 8

$ (1)

-9 %

$ 15

$ 14

$ 1

5 % Loan servicing:





























Loan servicing fees 33

32

1

2

65

70

(5)

-6 Changes in fair value of mortgage loan servicing right assets, net of hedging activities (11)

(13)

2

15

(24)

—

(24)

— Loan sub-servicing and other fees 67

62

5

9

129

95

34

35 Total loan servicing 89

81

8

10

170

165

5

3 Total residential mortgage banking revenues $ 96

$ 89

$ 7

8 %

$ 185

$ 179

$ 6

3 % New commitments to originate loans for sale $ 411

$ 400

$ 11

3 %

$ 811

$ 612

$ 199

33 %



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Balances at period end

















Loans held for sale $ 256

$ 327

$ 441

$ 327

$ 222 Commitments to originate loans for sale 258

222

224

329

248 Commitments to sell loans 467

544

645

576

407 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets 540

542

287

305

326



















Loans serviced for others 35,253

35,586

35,873

36,421

36,952 Loans sub-serviced for others 183,599

123,968

156,938

161,785

157,608 Total loans serviced for others $ 218,852

$ 159,554

$ 192,811

$ 198,206

$ 194,560



Three Months Ended

Change

Six Months Ended

Change

June 30,

March 31,









June 30,

June 30,







(Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

Amount

%

2026

2025

Amount

% Commercial mortgage banking revenues





























Gains on loans originated for sale $ 13

$ 18

$ (5)

-28 %

$ 31

$ 30

$ 1

3 % Loan servicing fees and other 18

20

(2)

-11

38

39

(1)

— Total commercial mortgage banking revenues $ 31

$ 38

$ (7)

-19 %

$ 69

$ 69

$ —

1 % Loans originated for sale to other investors $ 746

$ 1,135

$ (389)

-34 %

$ 1,881

$ 2,087

$ (206)

-10 %



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Balances at period end

















Loans held for sale $ 259

$ 359

$ 484

$ 278

$ 361 Commitments to originate loans for sale 485

529

773

1,074

659 Commitments to sell loans 740

903

1,253

1,292

1,017 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing assets 136

138

132

123

124



















Loans serviced for others 31,368

30,934

30,309

28,957

28,416 Loans sub-serviced for others 4,072

4,194

4,231

4,297

4,209 Total loans serviced for others $ 35,440

$ 35,128

$ 34,540

$ 33,254

$ 32,625

Supplemental Information - Other Revenues from Operations



Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









June 30,

March 31,

Change

June 30,

June 30,

Change (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

Amount

%

2026

2025

Amount

% Letter of credit and other credit-related fees $ 55

$ 54

$ 1

— %

$ 109

$ 107

$ 2

2 % Merchant discount and credit card fees 47

41

6

17

88

89

(1)

-2 Bank owned life insurance revenue 20

18

2

5

38

35

3

8 Equipment operating lease income 11

11

—

1

22

25

(3)

-12 BLG income 47

33

14

43

80

—

80

— Other 33

30

3

11

63

77

(14)

-17 Total other revenues from operations $ 213

$ 187

$ 26

14 %

$ 400

$ 333

$ 67

20 %



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Letter of credit and other credit-related fees $ 55

$ 54

$ 57

$ 55

$ 58 Merchant discount and credit card fees 47

41

46

51

50 Bank owned life insurance revenue 20

18

19

21

17 Equipment operating lease income 11

11

11

12

14 BLG income 47

33

—

20

— Other 33

30

30

71

52 Total other revenues from operations $ 213

$ 187

$ 163

$ 230

$ 191

Supplemental Information - Interest Rate Swap Agreements

(Dollars in billions) June 30, 2026

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2026

March 31, 2027

June 30, 2027

September 30, 2027

December 31, 2027 Fair value hedges:

























Active $ 6.1

$ 6.1

$ 6.1

$ 6.1

$ 6.1

$ 5.1

$ 5.1 Cash flow hedges:

























Active 16.0

13.7

14.5

14.0

12.7

10.7

9.6 Forward-starting 10.2

5.0

4.2

2.0

—

—

—



























Fair value hedges - weighted-average fixed rate:

























Active 3.56 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.56 %

3.66 %

3.66 % Cash flow hedges - weighted-average fixed rate:

























Active 3.82

3.62

3.62

3.60

3.64

3.63

3.57 Forward-starting 3.52

3.64

3.65

3.91

—

—

—

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 (Dollars in millions, except per share)













Income statement data













Net income













Net income $ 818

$ 716

$ 1,482

$ 1,300 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 5

8

12

18 Net operating income $ 823

$ 724

$ 1,494

$ 1,318 Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share $ 5.32

$ 4.24

$ 9.44

$ 7.55 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .03

.04

.08

.11 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 5.35

$ 4.28

$ 9.52

$ 7.66 Other expense













Other expense $ 1,349

$ 1,336

$ 2,787

$ 2,751 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (7)

(9)

(16)

(22) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,342

$ 1,327

$ 2,771

$ 2,729 Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,342

$ 1,327

$ 2,771

$ 2,729 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,804

$ 1,722

$ 3,567

$ 3,429 Other income 740

683

1,429

1,294 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 2

—

6

— Denominator $ 2,542

$ 2,405

$ 4,990

$ 4,723 Efficiency ratio 52.8 %

55.2 %

55.5 %

57.8 % Balance sheet data













Average assets













Average assets $ 216,532

$ 210,261

$ 215,186

$ 209,296 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (51)

(89)

(55)

(90) Deferred taxes 17

26

18

26 Average tangible assets $ 208,033

$ 201,733

$ 206,684

$ 200,767 Average common equity













Average total equity $ 27,939

$ 28,666

$ 28,291

$ 28,831 Preferred stock (2,434)

(2,394)

(2,505)

(2,394) Average common equity 25,505

26,272

25,786

26,437 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (51)

(89)

(55)

(90) Deferred taxes 17

26

18

26 Average tangible common equity $ 17,006

$ 17,744

$ 17,284

$ 17,908 At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets $ 219,261

$ 211,584







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (48)

(84)







Deferred taxes 17

25







Total tangible assets $ 210,765

$ 203,060







Total common equity













Total equity $ 27,946

$ 28,525







Preferred stock (2,434)

(2,394)







Common equity 25,512

26,131







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (48)

(84)







Deferred taxes 17

25







Total tangible common equity $ 17,016

$ 17,607























(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 (Dollars in millions, except per share)

















Income statement data

















Net income

















Net income $ 818

$ 664

$ 759

$ 792

$ 716 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 5

7

8

6

8 Net operating income $ 823

$ 671

$ 767

$ 798

$ 724 Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 5.32

$ 4.13

$ 4.67

$ 4.82

$ 4.24 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .03

.05

.05

.05

.04 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 5.35

$ 4.18

$ 4.72

$ 4.87

$ 4.28 Other expense

















Other expense $ 1,349

$ 1,438

$ 1,379

$ 1,363

$ 1,336 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (7)

(9)

(10)

(10)

(9) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,342

$ 1,429

$ 1,369

$ 1,353

$ 1,327 Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,342

$ 1,429

$ 1,369

$ 1,353

$ 1,327 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,804

$ 1,763

$ 1,790

$ 1,773

$ 1,722 Other income 740

689

696

752

683 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 2

4

1

1

— Denominator $ 2,542

$ 2,448

$ 2,485

$ 2,524

$ 2,405 Efficiency ratio 52.8 %

58.3 %

55.1 %

53.6 %

55.2 % Balance sheet data

















Average assets

















Average assets $ 216,532

$ 213,828

$ 212,891

$ 211,053

$ 210,261 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (51)

(59)

(69)

(79)

(89) Deferred taxes 17

19

22

24

26 Average tangible assets $ 208,033

$ 205,323

$ 204,379

$ 202,533

$ 201,733 Average common equity

















Average total equity $ 27,939

$ 28,648

$ 28,970

$ 28,583

$ 28,666 Preferred stock (2,434)

(2,576)

(2,691)

(2,394)

(2,394) Average common equity 25,505

26,072

26,279

26,189

26,272 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (51)

(59)

(69)

(79)

(89) Deferred taxes 17

19

22

24

26 Average tangible common equity $ 17,006

$ 17,567

$ 17,767

$ 17,669

$ 17,744 At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets $ 219,261

$ 214,736

$ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (48)

(55)

(64)

(74)

(84) Deferred taxes 17

18

20

23

25 Total tangible assets $ 210,765

$ 206,234

$ 205,001

$ 202,761

$ 203,060 Total common equity

















Total equity $ 27,946

$ 27,972

$ 29,177

$ 28,728

$ 28,525 Preferred stock (2,434)

(2,434)

(2,834)

(2,394)

(2,394) Common equity 25,512

25,538

26,343

26,334

26,131 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (48)

(55)

(64)

(74)

(84) Deferred taxes 17

18

20

23

25 Total tangible common equity $ 17,016

$ 17,036

$ 17,834

$ 17,818

$ 17,607















(1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation