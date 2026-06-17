M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will announce its second quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ226. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by calling (800) 695-2533 or (402) 530-9029 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., July 15, 2026, on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

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Investor Contact:

Rajiv Ranjan

Steve Wendelboe

(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation