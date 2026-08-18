M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

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M&T Bank Corporation

Aug 18, 2026, 16:38 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

M&T has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $99.38 per share (equivalent to $0.24845 per depositary share) on its Perpetual 6.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series L ("Series L Preferred Stock"). The preferred stock dividend will be payable September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2026 M&T Bank. NMLS# 381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Rajiv Ranjan
Steve Wendelboe
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

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