MTX Group Announces MuleSoft Partnership to grow Integration Services and Einstein Practice

MTX helps companies optimize their data integration needs. MTX understands the need for companies to pivot quickly, by integrating existing platforms with new ones to ensure continued operational efficiency. With the help of MuleSoft, MTX helps each one of their clients actualize their vision by providing a unified integration platform that supports On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid connectivity.

"MuleSoft and MTX partnership enable us to be the #1 innovator in the government sector to enable the agency's transformation needs into a fit-enterprise. We are very excited to continue our partnership with agencies such as Health and Human Services; Department of Transportation; Department of Workforce and Labor; Department of Information Technology; Department of Education; and Department of Administration and Finance. In addition, this enables us to push forward our SMART City initiative with connected devices, data and community," said Das Nobel, Founder, and CEO, MTX Group.

"I'm very pleased that MTX has achieved Select partnership status with MuleSoft. It's our 1st milestone and stepping stone for our hyper-growth. Our differentiator is our strategic thinking and our consultants' deep understanding of application networks, reusable APIs, and experience delivering integration services to a broad range of vertical markets, that creates unmatched customer value.

With our highly iterative approach, utilizing the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform™ and leveraging our digital accelerators/assets, we are well-positioned to transform your company into the digital age," said Shaki Krishnamoorthy, VP of Integration and Analytics services at MTX.

"We are very excited to onboard as a MuleSoft Select partner. This is another huge step forward in our journey to strengthen our Integration portfolio as we push forward on our 2025 Billion Vision. We are deeply invested in Salesforce & its portfolio companies and we look forward to working closely with MuleSoft on a number of strategic initiatives," added Gaurav Kheterpal, Chief Technology Officer at MTX.

About MTX

MTX Group, Inc is a global cloud implementation partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence platform and has a strong presence in the Public Sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.

SOURCE MTX Group

Related Links

www.mtxb2b.com

