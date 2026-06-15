Mudrick Capital Management Appoints Adam Kaufman as Chief Legal Officer

Kaufman Brings Deep Expertise Advising Leading Alternative Asset Managers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based event-driven investment firm, today announced the appointment of Adam Kaufman as Chief Legal Officer, effective June 8, 2026. In this role, Mr. Kaufman will oversee Mudrick Capital's legal function, serve on its Management Committee, and support the Firm's continued growth, strategic initiatives, and platform development.

Mr. Kaufman brings significant legal and strategic experience advising asset management firms. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Global General Counsel at Muzinich & Co., a global manager of public and private credit, headquartered in New York City. In that role, Mr. Kaufman led the firm's global legal function for over 10 years, advising on a range of legal and regulatory matters and serving as a member of the Board of Directors.

Prior to Muzinich & Co., Mr. Kaufman served as CEO and Co-Founder of Junction Investments, a financial technology company, which was acquired in 2014. Earlier in his career, he worked as an investment banker in the Financial Institutions Group at Goldman Sachs & Co. and as a Corporate Associate at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He began his career as a law clerk to the Honorable Dennis Jacobs, who was then Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Mr. Kaufman holds an A.B. in Philosophy & Political Science from Columbia University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

"We are excited to welcome Adam to Mudrick Capital as a key member of our leadership team," said Jason Mudrick, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. "He brings deep legal expertise, strong strategic judgment, and extensive experience advising leading alternative asset managers. Adam's counsel and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our platform, execute on strategic opportunities, and deliver for our investors."

"Mudrick Capital has built a highly disciplined, event-driven investment platform with a compelling track record of navigating complex opportunities on behalf of its investors," said Adam Kaufman as Chief Legal Officer, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. "I look forward to joining the team at an exciting moment in the Firm's evolution and supporting its continued growth as Mudrick continues to capitalize on new opportunities for investors."

About Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is a New York-based investment firm specializing in event-driven credit and equity strategies. Founded by Jason Mudrick, the Firm invests across the capital structure in stressed, distressed, and special situations opportunities, with a focus on complex transactions requiring deep fundamental analysis and creative structuring. Mudrick Capital manages capital across hedge fund and drawdown investment vehicles and maintains offices in New York and London.

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Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is a registered investment adviser. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.