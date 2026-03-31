Mudrick Capital Management Expands European Platform with Appointment of Andrew Meares as Managing Director

Veteran Credit and Special Situations Investor to Lead UK and European Investment Efforts from London Office

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based event-driven investment firm, today announced the appointment of Andrew Meares as Managing Director and Senior Analyst. Mr. Meares will lead Mudrick Capital's investment activities across the United Kingdom and Europe from the Firm's London office.

Mr. Meares brings to Mudrick Capital more than 25 years of investment experience across credit, distressed debt, special situations, and event-driven strategies, with a focus on European markets. Most recently, he served as a Director on the European investment team at Taconic Capital Advisors in London, a multi-strategy hedge fund. In that role, Mr. Meares was a senior member of the team responsible for originating, evaluating, and executing stressed and distressed investments across the capital structure in both credit and equity.

Prior to Taconic, Mr. Meares served as Head of Special Situations at Sienna Capital, the alternative asset management division of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, where he led the firm's SPAC investment activities and served on the advisory team for the "Avanti" SPAC. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade as a Founding Partner, Senior Research Analyst, and Portfolio Manager at CapeView Capital/Trafalgar Asset Managers, a multi-strategy hedge fund group. At CapeView, Mr. Meares played a central role in the firm's event-driven Recovery Fund, with significant experience in stressed, distressed, and restructuring situations, creditor committee representation, and investments spanning Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States.

Mr. Meares' appointment reflects Mudrick Capital's strategic focus on growing its European presence and deepening its capabilities in the region's stressed, distressed, and event-driven credit markets. The Firm's London office, anchored by Mr. Meares and Research Analyst Marti Llena Prats, will serve as the hub for sourcing, evaluating, and executing on European investment opportunities across the capital structure.

"Andrew is exactly the type of investor we look for at Mudrick Capital – a rigorous, experienced credit professional who has spent his career identifying and executing on complex, high-conviction opportunities in European markets," said Jason Mudrick, Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. "His background in distressed and special situations investing, combined with his deep sector expertise and long-standing relationships across the European credit ecosystem, make him an outstanding addition to our team. European credit markets are currently presenting a compelling opportunity set for event-driven and distressed investors, driven by elevated refinancing activity, capital structure complexity, and ongoing macroeconomic and sector-specific dislocations."

"Mudrick Capital has built a remarkable franchise as one of the most respected event-driven investment platforms in the world, with a strong record of identifying and capitalizing on complex, dislocated opportunities," said Andrew Meares, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. "I have long admired the Firm's disciplined approach and the caliber of its team, and I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting moment. European credit markets continue to offer a rich and expanding opportunity set for investors with our skill set, and I look forward to working with Marti and the broader Mudrick platform to drive strong outcomes for the Firm's investors."

About Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is a New York-based investment firm specializing in event-driven credit and equity strategies. Founded by Jason Mudrick, the Firm invests across the capital structure in stressed, distressed, and special situations opportunities, with a focus on complex transactions requiring deep fundamental analysis and creative structuring. Mudrick Capital manages capital across hedge fund and drawdown investment vehicles and maintains offices in New York and London.

Media Contact

Todd Fogarty / Sophia Swidey

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is a registered investment adviser. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.