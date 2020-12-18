Mugarian Investment Group, LLC Joins Growing FamilyWealth Group

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services firm FamilyWealth announces that Mugarian Investment Group, LLC (MIG), a wealth management firm with $65 million in assets under management/advisement has joined FamilyWealth.

Founded in 2003 by John M. Mugarian, MIG is located in Pensacola, FL with clients throughout the state. Prior to establishing MIG, Mr. Mugarian began his financial services career in 1989 with A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc., and later joined UBS Financial Services Inc. in 2000.

Within an extremely competitive wealth management landscape, Mr. Mugarian chose FamilyWealth because, "It was important for me as an independent adviser to find a niche where the culture aligns with my practice. FamilyWealth not only provides a culture that is conducive to help grow my practice, but I do not feel like I am under the umbrella of a large wire house where you lose flexibility and get lost in the crowd."

MIG will be the second FamilyWealth branch office located in Florida. Sid Chaudhry, VP of Business Development at FamilyWealth said, "The culture fit between FamilyWealth and MIG is spot on. We feel like we are helping the "Davids" compete against the "Goliath" national firms by enabling these smaller firms to compete, grow, and succeed instead of being swallowed up. By adding some scale and efficiencies, we can help elevate their already existing business to new levels."

Bill Oakley, Vice President and Partner at FamilyWealth stated, "MIG joining FamilyWealth is a perfect example of an independent advisor with a successful career seeking to create a clear path to succession by improving their technology backbone to increase enterprise value."

About FamilyWealth

FamilyWealth offers numerous financial services and technology solutions to advisers and firms nationwide. The FamilyWealth platform is a digital WealthTech ecosystem that brings together a suite of tools, including CRM, Analytics, Unified Managed Household Accounts, Digital Account Opening, Asset Management, Proposal Generation, and Compliance into a customizable portal, called My AdvisorView™.

