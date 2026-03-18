Multi Image Group to Exhibit at ExhibitorLIVE! 2026

Innovative Experiential Solutions Take Center Stage

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIG (Multi Image Group), a nationally recognized experiential marketing and live events agency since 1979, announced that it will be at ExhibitorLIVE! 2026, the industry's leading conference and trade show for corporate event marketing professionals.

MIG's Booth Render for ExhibitorLIVE 2026

At this year's event, MIG will showcase its fully integrated capabilities spanning strategy, creative, digital engagement, fabrication, and live event production. Attendees visiting the MIG exhibit will experience firsthand how the agency transforms brand objectives into measurable, immersive environments that drive audience connection and business results.

"ExhibitorLIVE! brings together the best minds in experiential marketing and trade show strategy," said Jeff Poe, Chief Creative Officer at MIG. "We are excited to connect with industry peers, share insights, and demonstrate how we help brands create purposeful, high impact experiences."

With decades of expertise supporting Fortune 1000 companies and emerging brands alike, MIG delivers end to end solutions that include exhibit design and fabrication, strategic messaging, digital integration, content development, and live event execution. The agency's collaborative approach ensures that every engagement aligns with client goals while maximizing engagement across live environments.

ExhibitorLIVE! attendees are invited to visit MIG at Booth 739 to meet the team, explore recent work, and discuss upcoming initiatives. MIG Experts will be available throughout the show to provide consultations and share case studies highlighting measurable success across industries including healthcare, technology, automotive, financial services, and consumer products.

ExhibitorLIVE! 2026 will take place at Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL from March 29 – April 2, 2026.

For more information about MIG and its experiential marketing solutions, visit www.multiimagegroup.com

Media Contact:

Monica Ballerano

Director of Marketing at Multi Image Group (MIG)

[email protected]

SOURCE Multi Image Group