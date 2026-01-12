Multi Image Group Appoints Scott M. Kerr as Chief Revenue Officer, Ushering in Next Era of Growth and Innovation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi Image Group (MIG), a leading event, exhibit, and experiences company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Scott M. Kerr as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Kerr brings years of global sales leadership and deep experiential industry expertise to the role, returning to the company where he started his career almost three decades ago.

In his new position, Kerr will lead MIG's growth, oversee new business development, examine new revenue streams, and expand the company's presence across key markets. His appointment marks an exciting advancement of MIG's long-term growth vision, centered on innovation, new industry partnerships, and delivering high impact experiential solutions for global brands.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott back to MIG as our Chief Revenue Officer," said Robert Sclafani, CEO of MIG. "Scott's long history with MIG and his excellent track record of building high performance sales teams in the live event space makes this reunion the perfect mix. His deep understanding of the industry, combined with his strategic vision, will accelerate MIG's future growth while staying true to our values and culture that spans over four decades."

Kerr's appointment comes as MIG looks to continue to expand its national footprint, refine its client acquisition strategy, and strengthen strategic partnerships across the creative ecosystem.

"I'm honored to join the executive team at Multi Image Group at such an important point in the company's evolution," said Kerr. "While MIG has a long legacy of extraordinary event production work, it is the deep loyalty and extraordinary commitment they have to their incredible employees that impresses me most".

About Multi Image Group

Multi Image Group (MIG) is a premier experiential creative agency specializing in live events, exhibits, and immersive experiences. With 46 years of industry leadership, MIG partners with clients to design, produce, and execute high-impact experiences that engage audiences, elevate brands, and drive measurable outcomes.

Media Contact:

Monica Ballerano, Director of Marketing, Multi Image Group (MIG)

[email protected] – 561-994-3515

