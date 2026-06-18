Local entrepreneurs blend operational and educational expertise

SARASOTA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Sarasota, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, expanding child care availability in Sarasota County. Kiddie Academy of Sarasota, which opened on March 2, is the third Kiddie Academy location owned and operated by Sanddy and Melodie Marchena.

"About seven years ago, we reached a crossroads in our lives, but we knew whatever came next we wanted it to focus on shaping the next generation," said Sanddy Marchena.

Multi-unit franchise owners open Kiddie Academy of Sarasota

The Marchenas began their journey with Kiddie Academy in Cedar Knolls, N.J., after transitioning from careers in the financial service industry to the child care sector. The couple was inspired by their shared love of children and decided opening an educational child care center was the best use of their combined passion and technical expertise. Following the success of their Cedar Knolls location, the couple opened Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch in 2022 and now, Kiddie Academy of Sarasota.

"We have taken principles from our previous careers — including operational excellence and leadership — and applied them at our Academies," added Sanddy Marchena. "These values allow our educators to focus on what matters most, which is helping the community's children thrive."

Additionally, Kiddie Academy of Sarasota will participate in Florida's Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) program. Funded by the Florida Department of Education, this free, high-quality educational program is designed to prepare 4-year-olds for kindergarten success.

Kiddie Academy of Sarasota, which is located at 7290 Canon Street in Sarasota, employs 25 educators and is licensed to serve 190 area children. The 12,000-square-foot Academy features 12 classrooms, a 6,000-square-foot playground featuring three separate play spaces tailored to infants, preschoolers and school-aged children, complete with two splash pads and a VersaCourt with artificial turf.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com/sarasota.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Terwilliger

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865.230.3408

SOURCE Kiddie Academy