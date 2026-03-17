Multiconsult Annual Report 2025

News provided by

Multiconsult

Mar 17, 2026, 02:24 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has published its annual report for 2025 today. 

The company publishes the annual report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as an interactive PDF, both available as attachments to this release. The annual report is also available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com    

For further information, please contact: 

   Investor relations: 
      Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO 
      Phone: +47 416 11 161 
      E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]   

Media contact: 
      Lars Nermoen, Communications Director
      Phone: +47 902 40 153 
      E-mail: [email protected] 

  
This is information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/multiconsult-annual-report-2025,c4322020

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Multiconsult

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Multiconsult fourth quarter and full year 2025 - Stable quarter in a challenging market

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) Multiconsult ended the year with another stable quarter, despite continued pressure from rising costs and a...

Multiconsult fourth quarter and full year 2025 - Stable quarter in a challenging market

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) Multiconsult ended the year with another stable quarter, despite continued pressure from rising costs and a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics