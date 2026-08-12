Multiple Premier Lots at the Top of the New Jersey Shore to Be Offered at Auction By Order of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By order of Middletown township, exceptional lots at the top of the New Jersey Shore will be offered at auction on August 19, presenting a rare opportunity for builders, investors, homeowners, and commercial buyers to secure desirable property in one of Monmouth County's most sought-after coastal areas.

The separate lots sit between the top of Jersey Shore looking out at Sandy Hook Bay to the Navesink River. Middletown offers access to beaches, waterfront recreation, the Sea Streak Ferry, fine dining, shopping, and the distinctive lifestyle that defines the northern New Jersey Shore.

The offering includes something for everyone: single residential lots, potential subdivision opportunities, beachfront property, and a commercial lot on Route 36 at a signalized intersection. All the lots have access to Water, City Sewer and Utilities.

Auction Highlights

A 1.1 Acre Lot on the beach looking north over Sandy Hook Bay toward Manhattan

A High-Profile Corner Commercial Lot on Rt. 36 at a Signalized Intersection

A Hillside Lot in the Historic Water Witch Club in Monmouth Hills, the Highest Point on the NJ Shore

"Who says there are no more beach front lots on the Jersey Shore?" said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Tranzon Auction Properties. "Get your flip flops on; we have a full acre lot on the beach along with seven other residential and commercial parcels up for auction."

Auction Information

Tranzon Auction Properties is handling the sale and has created a detailed Property Information Package for prospects to review the tax maps, zoning, dimensions, terms of the sale and How to Bid and Buy. Pictures of the properties and the Property Information Package can be found here: Keyword search NJ | Tranzon Real Estate Auctions

Auction Date: August 19, on-line

Property Locations: Middletown, New Jersey

Property Types: Residential lots, potential subdivision parcels, beachfront property, and commercial land.

Utilities: Water, sewer, and utilities available to all properties

Registration/Property Information:

Interested bidders are encouraged to review all auction terms, conduct due diligence, and register in advance of the sale. Additional property details, auction terms, and inspection information are available by contacting the auction representative.

Media Contact

Saralyn Alderfer Nyce

Tranzon Auction Properties

Phone: 888-577-8845

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.tranzon.com

&

Merideth Fanning Gilmor

MGC

Email: [email protected]

About Tranzon Alderfer

Tranzon Alderfer is a national real estate auction company with over 30 offices across the United States. The company specializes in the sale of commercial, residential, and industrial properties through its accelerated auction process. With over 20 years of experience in the auction business, Tranzon Alderfer has a proven track record of success and provides its clients with exceptional service and results.

SOURCE Tranzon