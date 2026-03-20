Significant 45.5± Acre New Jersey Development Parcel to be Sold at Absolute Auction by Tranzon Alderfer Auction Company

Residential Development Opportunity – Up to 50 Single‑Family Homes

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant and remarkable opportunity is being offered at Absolute Auction - Regardless of Price, as a 45.5± acre parcel in Washington, Warren County, New Jersey will be sold to the highest bidder. The property presents an exceptional residential development opportunity, with concept plans and zoning for up to 50 single‑family homes and a settlement agreement available for review.

Tranzon

Situated in a private and serene setting, the site is adjacent to open space, offering future homeowners a quiet environment while still maintaining excellent accessibility. The property is located just minutes from Routes 78 and 31, as well as downtown Washington, making it ideal for a thoughtfully planned residential community that balances convenience with natural surroundings.

Located at: 55 Nunn Avenue

Washington Borough, NJ 07882

Municipal water and sewer, along with other utilities, are in proximity, enhancing the site's overall appeal. The Borough of Washington has entered into a settlement agreement that describes the development potential.

"This exceptional property, situated next to an expansive open space, offers a rare combination of privacy, tranquility, and nature beauty, making it ideal for a private estate or thoughtfully planned residential community." said Samantha Saturley Kelly, CEO of Tranzon Alderfer, the Auction company. "Offered through an absolute auction, this unique 45.5 + acre parcel will be sold to the highest bidder, providing an unapparelled opportunity for developers or investors alike."

This remarkable property, a rare opportunity on the New Jersey market, is being offered through a partnership between the auction company Tranzon Alderfer and Hurley Real Estate & Auctions.

The auction will be conducted online at www.tranzon.com, allowing bidders to participate remotely. A detailed Information Package is available online and includes concept plans, settlement agreement information, due diligence materials, auction terms, and the auction day contract - everything bidders need to participate confidently.

Bidding Opens: Friday, April 3, 2026, 1 PM ET

Bidding Closes: Thursday, April 9, 2026, 1 PM ET

Property available for Preview: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 1-3 PM ET

For additional information about the property or how to bid, please contact:

Auctioneer: John Dobos

Tranzon Alderfer

John Dobbs | [email protected]| 908.642.7984

Press Contact:

Merideth Gilmor | MGC| [email protected] | 917.860.5792

About Tranzon Alderfer:

Tranzon Alderfer is a national real estate auction company with over 30 offices across the United States. The company specializes in the sale of commercial, residential, and industrial properties through its accelerated auction process. With over 20 years of experience in the auction business, Tranzon Alderfer has a proven track record of success and provides its clients with exceptional service and results.

SOURCE Tranzon