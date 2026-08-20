Multiple Universal Technical Institute Campuses Recognized for Excellence and Quality Education Programs by Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC)

Campuses in California, Arizona and Texas honored during 2025-2026 accreditation cycle

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental care programs, today announced that four campuses in California, Arizona and Texas have been honored for excellence and quality programming by their accrediting body, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For the 2025-2026 accreditation cycle, UTI-Avondale, UTI-Phoenix and UTI-Rancho Cucamonga all received ACCSC's "School of Excellence" Award. The award is ACCSC's most prestigious institutional honor and recognizes schools for their efforts in demonstrating a high level of achievement among their students and a commitment to the accreditation process. Of the 216 applications evaluated, only 18 institutions—approximately eight percent—of institutions were honored as a School of Excellence.

In addition, UTI-Houston earned the "School of Distinction" Award, which recognizes schools that demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation, as well as a commitment to delivering quality educational programs to students. Of the 216 applications evaluated, only 8 institutions were honored as a School of Distinction.

"Across the nation, Universal Technical Institute's campuses are training the skilled collar workers employers depend on to fill their talent pipelines. We're honored to be recognized with these awards, which underscore our talented teams' dedication to the success of our students and partners in these local communities," said Todd Hitchcock, EVP, Strategy, Growth and Operations, Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Michale McComis, Ed.D., Executive Director of ACCSC, shared: "Congratulations to UTI on achieving both ACCSC School of Excellence and ACCSC School of Distinction awards in 2026. Through these awards, ACCSC recognizes the school's hard work and dedication to promoting excellence, making student success central, and fostering a community committed to providing quality education. The school's efforts and success are evident."

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes ACCSC as an accrediting agency focused on educational quality and student success. Its School of Excellence and School of Distinction awards recognize institutions that demonstrate exceptional achievement and a strong commitment to students. ACCSC accredits 545 institutions throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as internationally in Europe and Asia.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental education programs. The company's industry-aligned programs are offered at 35 campuses nationwide and online under the brands Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges and include auto/diesel, aviation, welding, HVACR, electrical and energy, allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic training. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

About ACCSC

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to enhancing the educational experience of students attending accredited institutions and supporting workforce development throughout the United States.

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SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.