Municipal Parking Services Names Robert H. Samson President to Advance Intelligent Infrastructure Growth

Former IBM global public-sector executive and New York state chief information officer brings more than three decades of government technology and digital transformation experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Parking Services (MPS), a provider of AI-driven parking enforcement and compliance technologies, today announced that Robert H. "Bob" Samson has joined the company as president. In the role, Samson will help lead MPS's growth as the company expands its technology platform and deepens its work with municipalities, transportation agencies and public-sector technology partners.

Samson brings more than three decades of technology and government leadership experience, including 36 years at IBM, where he led the company's global public-sector business. He also served as New York state chief information officer, overseeing one of the nation's largest state government technology organizations and helping modernize the state's information technology infrastructure.

"Bob brings a rare combination of enterprise technology leadership, government experience and a practical understanding of how public-sector organizations evaluate, procure and deploy technology," said Joe Caldwell, chief executive officer of MPS. "His experience leading IBM's global public-sector business and serving as New York state chief information officer is directly aligned with our next stage of growth. As we expand our platform and strengthen our work with municipalities and transportation agencies, Bob will help us bring AI-enabled solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing cities today.

In his public-sector leadership role, Samson led IBM's worldwide business serving federal, state and local governments, education, health care and life sciences. His organization included more than 10,000 IBM employees serving public-sector customers around the world.

After retiring from IBM in 2009, Samson continued his work in government technology modernization. Beginning in 2011, he served on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Spending and Government Efficiency Commission, where he helped develop recommendations that contributed to the creation of the New York State Office of Information Technology Services and the consolidation of technology operations across state government.

In 2017, Cuomo appointed Samson to serve as New York state chief information officer.

In that role, Samson oversaw about 3,400 state IT employees and an annual technology budget of about $855 million. His responsibilities included statewide cybersecurity, cloud migration, IT consolidation and modernization initiatives supporting more than 40 state agencies.

"Government is undergoing a fundamental transformation in how it uses technology to deliver services, improve safety and manage increasingly complex communities," Samson said. "MPS has built a compelling platform to help cities make streets and parking environments safer, more accessible and more efficiently managed. I'm excited to help cities move beyond traditional parking enforcement toward a broader model of intelligent infrastructure and technology-enabled public safety."

MPS develops technology that helps municipalities address illegal and unsafe parking in safety-critical curb zones, including accessible parking spaces, fire lanes, crosswalks, bus stops, bike lanes and loading areas.

The company's SafetyStick® platform provides continuous, solar-powered monitoring and photo-verified evidence for city review, helping municipalities improve compliance, accessibility and public safety.

With Samson joining as president, MPS plans to accelerate its work with municipalities, state and local transportation agencies, public-sector technology organizations and enterprise technology partners.

Samson has received the Government VAR Lifetime Achievement Award, StateScoop's State Executive of the Year award and the Former Governor Hugh L. Carey Public Service Award. He was also named one of Government Technology's Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers.

His appointment strengthens MPS's commitment to bringing enterprise-level technology and leadership to the municipal market.

About Municipal Parking Services (MPS)

Municipal Parking Services, Inc. (MPS) is a pioneer in AI-driven enforcement and compliance technologies. Since 2013, MPS has leveraged its unique platform to deliver cloud-connected parking and safety solutions that reduce illegal parking, increase compliance, and improve safety outcomes. MPS solutions use embedded AI to automate license plate recognition, dynamic pricing, zone monitoring, and enforcement, creating safer, smarter communities. The company partners with leading safety organizations, including Vision Zero, the National Safety Council, IPMI, IACLEA, and IACP. Headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at www.MPSPark.com.

SOURCE Municipal Parking Services (MPS)