My Home Delivery Expands Delivery Services to Catonsville, Maryland

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The My Home Delivery App, a leading provider of on-demand, white-glove delivery, announces the expansion of its service network into Catonsville, Maryland, further strengthening the company's growing nationwide footprint and commitment to providing reliable, professional delivery solutions for retailers and consumers.

MHD Cantonsville

The new Catonsville market enhances My Home Delivery's ability to support retail partners with flexible, customer-focused delivery services throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area and surrounding communities. Consumers can now access the My Home Delivery app for on-demand, Big & Bulky delivery services, including furniture, appliances, mattresses, fitness equipment, and other oversized items requiring specialized handling.

"Our continued expansion reflects the growing demand for dependable, high-quality delivery solutions," said Arelis Bonilla, Founder and CEO of My Home Delivery. "We're excited to bring our services to Catonsville and surrounding communities while providing retailers with a trusted delivery partner that prioritizes professionalism, communication, and an exceptional customer experience."

The Catonsville expansion provides retailers and customers with access to My Home Delivery App's comprehensive deliveries services, including:

Scheduled Big and Bulky deliveries

In-home placement and room-of-choice delivery

Assembly services

Packaging removal

Marketplace pickup and delivery

Item removal and haul-away services

The launch represents another milestone in My Home Delivery's strategic growth as the app continues expanding into key markets across the United States. By combining advanced logistics technology with experienced delivery professionals, My Home Delivery helps retailers improve delivery performance while providing customers with a seamless on-demand delivery experience.

"Our goal is to make every delivery simple, efficient, and stress-free," Bonilla added. "As we continue expanding into new markets, we're focused on helping our retail partners exceed customer expectations while bringing convenient, Big & Bulky delivery solutions to more communities nationwide."

The Catonsville expansion reinforces My Home Delivery's commitment to investing in markets where retailers and consumers require dependable, scalable logistics backed by responsive customer support and industry-leading service standards.

About My Home Delivery

The My Home Delivery App is a nationwide provider of on-demand, white-glove delivery services specializing in furniture, appliances, mattresses, fitness equipment, and other oversized products. The company offers scheduled delivery, in-home placement, assembly, installation, packaging removal, marketplace pickup, and haul-away services, helping retailers and consumers simplify the delivery experience.

SOURCE My Home Delivery