My Home Delivery Continues Rapid Growth as Go-To Mobile App for Big & Bulky Item Delivery

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Home Delivery, a mobile delivery platform specializing in Big and Bulky items, is celebrating over a year of successful operations nationwide and continued growth in the oversized logistics space. Since its launch, the company has steadily expanded its customer base, delivery network, and service capabilities to meet rising demand for reliable large-item transportation.

A year of Growth Bob's Discount Furniture

Designed to simplify the movement of furniture, appliances, mattresses, fitness equipment, and other oversized goods. My Home Delivery provides an easy-to-use mobile solution connecting customers and businesses with professional delivery teams.

Over the past year, the company has:

Expanded its delivery coverage across 27+ Marketplaces

Over 10,000 happy customers

Built partnerships with retailers, contractors, and marketplace sellers

"Our goal has always been to remove the stress from big item delivery," said Arelis Bonilla, Founder of My Home Delivery. "Over the past year, we've proven that consumers and businesses need a dependable solution specifically built for big and bulky items. Trusted retailers such as Bob's Discount Furniture and Mattress Warehouse now use My Home Delivery, further validating the demand for a reliable, customer focused delivery on demand solution. We're proud of our growth and excited about what's ahead."

What Sets My Home Delivery Apart:

On-Demand & Scheduled Service - Flexible booking options

- Flexible booking options Specialized Handling - Teams specializing in heavy and oversized items

- Teams specializing in heavy and oversized items Real-Time Tracking - Full visibility from pickup to delivery

- Full visibility from pickup to delivery Upfront Transparent Pricing - No hidden fees

- No hidden fees Retail & Marketplace Support- Ideal for stores and independent sellers

As e-commerce and secondary marketplaces continue to grow, so does the need for reliable delivery on demand for oversized items, a niche that My Home Delivery has successfully filled over the past year.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into new markets, enhance technology features within the app, and further strengthen partnerships with retailers.

For more information, visit www.myhomedelivery.com or download the My Home Delivery app on the App Store or Google Play.

Founded in 2020 during the Covid-19 Pandemic by Arelis Bonilla, who brings decades of experience in customizing final- mile delivery solutions, the My Home Delivery App was created to support delivery on demand for Big and Bulky items nationwide. Through a network of experienced professionals, deliveries are handled with care and attention to detail. From delivery and unpacking to assembly, every step is executed efficiently and seamlessly.

SOURCE My Home Delivery