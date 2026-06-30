My Office Apps Adds Route Sales Capability to Kechie Inventory Management

New feature connects drivers, warehouse, and accounting in real time

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA), the company behind Kechie ERP, today announced a new route sales capability within Kechie Inventory Management, giving distributors and manufacturers a single, real-time system for sales made off trucks, vans, and other field routes. The category is known in some industries — particularly food and beverage distribution — as DSD (Direct Store Delivery) or van sales.

For businesses running route sales, inventory is rarely static. It moves between the warehouse, trucks, and customer sites throughout the day, often with little time to double-check anything before the next stop. The new capability extends Kechie Inventory Management to treat trucks as part of inventory rather than a separate system sitting alongside it, so a sale made on a route updates inventory and financials across the business immediately, with no batch updates or end-of-day reconciliation required.

With the new feature, drivers can check product availability, create new customers on the spot, and complete sales entirely from a mobile device while on their route. Each transaction flows directly into the warehouse and accounting modules in real time, so the warehouse can see what has been used without waiting on a report, and accounting always reflects what has actually happened in the field.

"Our customers kept asking for the same thing — one system that works the same way whether a sale happens in the warehouse or out on a route," said Mariam Komeili, CEO of My Office Apps. "Now it does, in real time, without anyone re-entering the same order twice."

Kechie ERP is a cloud-based, configurable solution built for growing distributors and manufacturers — not limited to any single industry. Route sales is the latest feature added to Kechie Inventory Management, joining capabilities such as multi-location inventory, lot and serial tracking, and cycle counting.

The new route sales capability is available now within Kechie Inventory Management. To see it in action, visit www.myofficeapps.com or schedule a free demo at www.myofficeapps.com/free-demo/.

About My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA)

My Office Apps helps growing manufacturers and distributors run like enterprises — without the enterprise price tag or complexity. Founded in 2014, the company has helped customers run their operations on Kechie, its flagship ERP solution, for over a decade. Kechie is a fully integrated, configurable cloud system that connects inventory management, purchasing, sales, production, warehousing, and financials in a single, real-time environment, adapting to how any distributor or manufacturer runs their business, regardless of industry.

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SOURCE My Office Apps, Inc.