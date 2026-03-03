My Office Apps Launches AI Inventory for Kechie ERP

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Office Apps, Inc . introduces new AI Inventory Optimization features within its Kechie ERP platform, delivering practical, results-focused innovation for modern inventory operations. These enhancements integrate advanced artificial intelligence directly into daily workflows, providing intelligent recommendations that support smarter operational decisions for inventory planning and real-time materials requirements planning (MRP).

AI-Powered Min/Max Optimization

The Kechie ERP platform now includes an AI-driven Min/Max Optimization Engine. This engine analyzes historical sales and inventory data to recommend optimal minimum and maximum stock levels for each item. By evaluating demand patterns, usage trends, and inventory movement over time, the system replaces static rules and manual calculations with dynamic recommendations based on actual performance. This helps businesses reduce excess inventory, prevent stockouts, improve cash flow, and maintain appropriate safety levels.

In early deployments, customers using AI-based recommendations experienced:

Up to 25% reduction in stockouts

18% decrease in excess inventory

Significant reduction in manual inventory planning time

AI-Driven MRP Action Engine

In addition to improved planning, My Office Apps has integrated AI into Kechie's MRP functionality. The AI-Driven MRP Action Engine reviews multiple operational factors in real time, including:

Recommended min/max levels

Current inventory balances

Lead times

Open purchase orders

Sales orders

Active production jobs

Using this comprehensive data, the system provides clear recommendations on next steps, such as placing new purchase orders, adjusting or canceling existing purchase orders, or creating production jobs to maintain balanced inventory levels. This AI helps determine the most effective action to take, moving beyond simply identifying shortages.

Bringing Practical AI to Cloud ERP

"AI in ERP should solve real operational problems, not just generate reports," said Mehrdad Komeili, CTO of My Office Apps. "By embedding AI into both inventory planning and MRP execution, Kechie delivers intelligence where it directly impacts cost control, service levels, and operational efficiency."

Unlike disconnected forecasting tools or standalone planning systems, Kechie's AI functionality is fully integrated into daily workflows. Recommendations are transparent and reviewable, ensuring teams remain in control while benefiting from data-driven insights.

These new features underscore My Office Apps' commitment to providing intelligent planning and execution within a single, unified platform, empowering organizations with the tools needed for efficient and responsive inventory management.

The AI-powered features are available now to Kechie customers.

To learn more about Kechie's AI Inventory Optimization capabilities, visit: https://www.myofficeapps.com/kechie-ai-inventory-optimization

About My Office Apps Inc. (MOA):

My Office Apps is a cloud-based ERP solutions provider focused on modernizing inventory, manufacturing, and distribution operations. Through its flagship platform, Kechie, the company delivers a fully integrated cloud ERP system that connects inventory management, purchasing, sales, production, warehousing, and financials in a single, real-time environment. Designed for growing and mid-sized businesses, Kechie helps organizations improve visibility, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions. My Office Apps continues to expand its cloud ERP capabilities with advanced technologies, including AI-powered tools that enhance inventory planning, MRP, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact: [email protected]

