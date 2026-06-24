My Place Hotels Launches Stay Rewarded® Member Rates

ABERDEEN, S.D., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Place Hotels of America, an upper-midscale extended-stay hotel brand and the largest affiliated company of The Rivett Organization, today introduced Stay Rewarded® Member Rates, a new benefit saving loyalty members on direct bookings.

Member Rates are available now at My Place locations nationwide.

"At My Place Hotels, we believe loyalty should be recognized in meaningful ways," said Stacey Bebo, vice president of Guest Loyalty and Engagement at My Place Hotels. "Member Rates are about rewarding guests not just for staying with us, but for choosing us time and time again. We want every guest who books direct to feel appreciated, rewarded and right at home — starting with instant savings on their next stay."

Member Rates are available now at My Place locations nationwide. They join the existing Stay Rewarded program, which offers points on qualified stays, extra earnings on pet stays through My Pet Points, access to exclusive offers, redemption for a variety of eGift cards, and early check-in or late check-out when available.

Beyond guest savings, the new benefit also addresses several challenges facing franchisees today:

Reducing reliance on online travel agencies (OTAs) and associated commission costs by incentivizing guests to book direct.

Increasing loyalty enrollment and guest retention through immediate value and long-term rewards.

Boosting price competitiveness against OTAs.

Strengthening the perceived value of loyalty by pairing instant savings with points and rewards.

"Direct bookings are the lifeblood of a healthy hotel, and at My Place Hotels, we're committed to giving our franchisees every advantage in driving more," said Jeff Thomas, vice president of marketing at My Place Hotels. "Member Rates put a powerful tool in our owners' hands to compete with OTAs; rewarding guests with instant savings, strengthening loyalty over time, and keeping more revenue inside the four walls of the hotel."

Enrollment is free, fast and available online at myplacehotels.com/stayrewarded.

About My Place Hotels of America, LLC

My Place Hotels of America, LLC ("My Place Hotels") is an extended-stay hotel franchisor focusing on franchising clean and comfortable hotels with modern rooms, amenities, and excellent customer service, all at an affordable price. Based in Aberdeen, SD, the company has an established presence across 32 states with over 125 hotels in the pipeline, offering two hotel brand options to current and potential franchisees. For more information on franchising with My Place Hotels, please visit myplacehotels.com/franchising.

About The Rivett Organization

The Rivett Organization is a vertically integrated hospitality and real estate platform with more than 50 years of industry engagement. Through its affiliated companies, including My Place Hotels, Legacy Builders, and Legacy Management, the organization delivers comprehensive capabilities across franchise development, construction, and hotel operations.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for My Place Hotels of America

C: 631-572-3019

E: [email protected]

SOURCE My Place Hotels of America