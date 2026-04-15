My Place Hotels Debuts Loyalty Rewards on Pet Fees with Launch of My Pet Points

ABERDEEN, S.D., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Place Hotels of America has launched My Pet Points. This new perk builds on the brand's ever-growing Stay Rewarded® loyalty program by allowing members to earn 10 points per dollar spent on pet fees during a qualified stay, creating more opportunities to cash in on rewards.

My Pet Points is the latest perk to join Stay Rewarded, My Place Hotels' free loyalty program built for return guests.

"Many of our guests are traveling with their pets," said Stacey Bebo, VP of Guest Loyalty & Engagement at My Place Hotels. "Not only does My Pet Points make Stay Rewarded more valuable, but the program also shows that at My Place Hotels, pets are truly part of the family. We are proud to celebrate those bonds in meaningful ways."

Ahead of the launch, My Place Hotels sent My Pet Points-branded pet toys and plush dogs to all their properties — a fun way to generate excitement for the new perk among staff and guests alike.

The timing taps into a lucrative and fast-growing market. GenZ is driving much of the growth in pet ownership, and according to the American Pet Products Association, pet parents in the United States are projected to spend $165 billion on their pets in 2026.

My Pet Points is the latest perk to join Stay Rewarded, My Place Hotels' free loyalty program built for return guests. Members enjoy early check-in and late check-out (upon availability), a complimentary bottle of water at check-in, access to exclusive offers, and points earned on every qualifying stay — redeemable for rewards. Signing up is free and takes less than a minute, making it easy for any guest to start earning.

Learn more about My Pet Points on the My Place Hotels website.

About My Place Hotels of America, LLC

My Place Hotels of America, LLC ("My Place Hotels") is an extended-stay hotel franchisor focusing on franchising clean and comfortable hotels with modern rooms, amenities, and excellent customer service, all at an affordable price. Based in Aberdeen, SD, the company has an established presence across 31 states with over 120 hotels in the pipeline, offering two hotel brand options to current and potential franchisees. For more information on franchising with My Place Hotels, please visit myplacehotels.com/franchising or contact EVP of Franchise Development Terry Kline at terry.kline"at"myplacehotels.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for My Place Hotels of America

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SOURCE My Place Hotels of America