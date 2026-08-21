MyDataWork for Teams Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Team edition gives customers a faster path to organize their analytical assets, use cases, lineage, value, and AI-readiness context.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyDataWork, the work-context layer for analytics and AI readiness, today announced that MyDataWork for Teams is now available in AWS Marketplace. The team edition gives organizations using Amazon Web Services (AWS) a simpler way to purchase and expand MyDataWork through their existing AWS Marketplace procurement process.

The MyDataWork workspace dashboard shows portfolio value, delivery against estimate, stakeholder coverage and tool distribution across a team's analytical estate. MyDataWork reads metadata and work context only - never file contents, data values or query results.

MyDataWork helps data and analytics teams organize the work behind business decisions — dashboards, spreadsheets, SQL, notebooks, workflows, models, and reports — by connecting each asset to the use cases, stakeholders, owners, lineage, dependencies, value, risk, and AI-readiness context that surround it. It is designed to complement the tools analysts already use, not replace them.

The AWS Marketplace edition is intended for teams that have moved beyond individual experimentation and need a shared workspace for managing analytical work across people, tools, and business use cases.

"Individual analysts can use MyDataWork to make their own work more visible, but the value compounds when a team uses it together. That is when tribal knowledge becomes shared context, lineage crosses between the work of different people, and leaders can finally see the analytical portfolio behind business decisions. AWS Marketplace gives customers a faster path from trial to team adoption through a procurement channel many organizations already use."

— Gib Bassett, founder of MyDataWork

The timing matters as organizations move from AI experimentation toward governed AI adoption. Before a team can safely modernize, reuse, or automate analytical work, it has to understand what that work is, who owns it, what it supports, what it depends on, and what value or risk is attached to it.

Unlike BI, data science, ETL, or automation tools, MyDataWork does not analyze business data or create dashboards, workflows, or models. It provides a layer above those tools so teams can manage the context around the work they already produce. MyDataWork reads metadata and work context only — asset names, types, locations, relationships, owners, use cases, stakeholders, lineage, value, and readiness signals — without reading business data values, file contents, or query results. That boundary lets teams organize analytical work across a multi-vendor estate while keeping the focus on context, governance, reuse, modernization, and AI readiness.

MyDataWork for Teams includes support for up to 20 users, a catalog ceiling of 25,000 assets, a shared monthly pool of 9,000 AI credits, and a 14-day free trial. Larger deployments and custom terms are available through private offers. Full details and pricing are on the listing: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-p4omtwx4vev5y

About MyDataWork

MyDataWork organizes the work behind data analytics by making analytical assets, use cases, stakeholders, lineage, value, risk, and outcomes visible and connected. The platform supports data analysts, BI developers, engineers, data scientists, analytics managers, and data leaders who need to govern analytical portfolios and prepare their organizations for responsible and agentic AI initiatives.

Media Contact

Gib Bassett • [email protected] • 312-952-0476 • www.mydatawork.com

SOURCE MyDataWork